AOC C2783FQ 27-inch Curved VA Monitor Review

The C2783FQ does everything pretty well. It comes up short of being a gaming monitor only due to its 60Hz fixed refresh rate. The addition of Freesync and 144Hz would make this display a homerun. For daily computing tasks however, it has few equals. We love its VA screen and the image depth it provides. Contrast is still king in our book and this panel really delivers. That you can have such high performance for not much over $200 is a win for sure. Value-oriented shoppers would be wise to give it serious consideration.

Introduction

Ever since curved monitors first appeared a little more than two years ago, we’ve managed to review a fair number of them. Without exception they’ve been of the ultra-wide variety, sporting a 21:9 aspect ratio and coming mainly in 3440x2160 resolution with a 34" diagonal screen, though a couple have been 2560x1080 at 35". The 16:9 aspect ratio has not been abandoned in this category, however. It's rare, but there are a few curved models in the more rectangular format.

Today we’re checking out AOC’s C2783FQ. It’s a 27" panel with 1920x1080 resolution and vertical-alignment (VA) technology. Is this something that business-class users will be attracted to? Let’s take a look.

Specifications

Aside from the curve, the C2783FQ is a fairly typical 27" monitor, although not everyone will be thrilled with its FHD resolution. However at street prices not much over $200, you may overlook that limitation, especially when you see our test results. The 4000R curvature is subtle and much less than some photos would have you believe. When viewed head-on, there is no image distortion, and the bezel’s bowing effect is almost non-existent.

We’ve covered VA panels here before, though not as much as we’d like. VA offers far higher contrast than IPS and TN due to its more efficient light-valve design. The individual pixels are better able to block the backlight’s output which means deeper black levels and anywhere from two to five times the contrast of even the premium end of the competition. Our current record holder is the Philips BDM4065UC Ultra HD 40" model, which exceeds 6000:1 in our max output test. The backlight is a white LED with flicker-free operation. No pulse-width modulation is used to regulate brightness.

The C2783FQ is a business-class display for sure. With an sRGB color gamut, 60Hz refresh rate, and a basic feature set, it’s not likely to be on gamer or professional short lists. But you may want to check out our benchmark results before passing judgement. We uncovered some surprisingly high performance.

Packaging, Physical Layout & Accessories

Like all curved screens, the C2783FQ is securely packaged with soft foam to protect the panel, while more rigid material surrounds the base. It’s already assembled for you, so all that’s required is to lift it out of the box.

Our sample included a fairly thin cable bundle. In addition to the slim external power brick, we got only VGA and analog audio connectors. You’ll need to provide your own HDMI, DisplayPort, or DVI cable to get a picture. We also had to go online to download a user manual.

Product 360

The C2783FQ’s reason for pre-assembly is immediately apparent when you see that the inputs and touch-sensitive controls are built into the base. It’s exactly what we encountered with the ultra-wide C3583FQ. This is a very convenient arrangement for both connection and OSD navigation. The controls respond to the slightest touch, and we even tripped them during our testing phase when the meters’ wires brushed across them. AOC might consider making them a little less responsive.

The anti-glare layer is somewhat shinier than typical monitors so you’ll have to take care with placement if you want to avoid harsh reflections. The upside is that clarity is a cut above the norm. Even though resolution is FHD, the picture is quite sharp and vivid. Surrounding the screen is a thin bezel finished in piano black. The side surround is silver plastic with a satin texture. The gloss black extends across the back of the monitor in one single piece interrupted only by the upright’s connection. That piece is made from metal with a thick chrome plating. Obviously you can’t remove the panel and use your own mount. And the only adjustment available is 15° of tilt. The package feels fairly solid given its light weight.

The side profile is fairly slim, though not surprisingly so given the gentle 4000R curve. Looking down from the top gives a true perception of the actual radius. Some photos make it seem more severe than it actually is. We couldn’t see any distortion in the image, and after working with the C2783FQ awhile we barely noticed the curve.

The base contains one of each video input type. You get DisplayPort, HDMI with MHL, DVI, and VGA. Audio is supported by an analog input and a headphone output. There are no built-in speakers, but you can control the volume to your headphones.

