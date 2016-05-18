AOC U2879VF 28-inch Ultra HD FreeSync Monitor Review

Packaging, Physical Layout And Accessories

The U2879VF presents a slim chassis and stand so the packaging is equally efficient. The parts are well protected from shipping abuse nonetheless. Included cables are HDMI, VGA and DisplayPort. The power supply takes the form of a small brick.

The upright is already attached to the panel so all that's required for assembly is connecting the base with a captive bolt.

Product 360

The bezel measures a reasonably thin 17mm all around making the U2879VF a good candidate for multi-screen setups. Controls are via push-buttons arranged under the bezel. They're set back a bit and have to be operated by feel and they activate with a satisfying click. Tiny icons tell you their functions. The only other adornment in front is a small AOC logo.

The anti-glare layer resists reflection well while providing good image clarity and offering slightly better off-axis quality than many other Ultra HD TN monitors. Even though this is the same panel part we've seen on previous products, AOC has managed to mitigate the color and brightness shift somewhat. You can see what we mean in the photo on page seven.

From the side, one can see AOC's distinct minimalist style with a thin panel and all internals housed in a lower bulge. The upright grows from this bulge and offers only a tilt adjustment. Height and swivel are fixed. The stand provides plenty of security and feels like a quality piece.

The U2879VF is smooth across the back with a mixture of gloss and textured black plastic. There is no VESA mount here so you're stuck with AOC's stand as your only mounting option.

The rear-facing inputs are easy to see when you hook up sources. You get one each of DVI, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort and VGA. The audio jack is a headphone output. At the far left is the power connector. On the extreme right edge of the photo is a Kensington lock.