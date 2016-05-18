AOC U2879VF 28-inch Ultra HD FreeSync Monitor Review

Packaging, Physical Layout And Accessories
The U2879VF presents a slim chassis and stand so the packaging is equally efficient. The parts are well protected from shipping abuse nonetheless. Included cables are HDMI, VGA and DisplayPort. The power supply takes the form of a small brick.
The upright is already attached to the panel so all that's required for assembly is connecting the base with a captive bolt.
Product 360
The bezel measures a reasonably thin 17mm all around making the U2879VF a good candidate for multi-screen setups. Controls are via push-buttons arranged under the bezel. They're set back a bit and have to be operated by feel and they activate with a satisfying click. Tiny icons tell you their functions. The only other adornment in front is a small AOC logo.
The anti-glare layer resists reflection well while providing good image clarity and offering slightly better off-axis quality than many other Ultra HD TN monitors. Even though this is the same panel part we've seen on previous products, AOC has managed to mitigate the color and brightness shift somewhat. You can see what we mean in the photo on page seven.
From the side, one can see AOC's distinct minimalist style with a thin panel and all internals housed in a lower bulge. The upright grows from this bulge and offers only a tilt adjustment. Height and swivel are fixed. The stand provides plenty of security and feels like a quality piece.
The U2879VF is smooth across the back with a mixture of gloss and textured black plastic. There is no VESA mount here so you're stuck with AOC's stand as your only mounting option.
The rear-facing inputs are easy to see when you hook up sources. You get one each of DVI, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort and VGA. The audio jack is a headphone output. At the far left is the power connector. On the extreme right edge of the photo is a Kensington lock.
The monitor is for the present 4k at 60hz even the prices it's good for the spec.
The speed of hz and the resolution are two different things, of course you will get higher hz at lower resolution. In a near future it will be 4k with 120hz or 144hz, coz 4k will be standard for 5 years as 1080p and 1440 or qhd will just be a transitition as was 720p.
You need 2.5X minimum ratio for asynchronous mode (i.e. 30 Hz to 75Hz) or you have no support below 40Hz.
With the range being so low you are popping in and out of the smoother asynchronous mode any time you go above or below this. If it's setup for VSYNC ON you'll go from smooth gameplay to STUTTERING below 40FPS (or screen tear if setup for VSYNC OFF).
Same goes for above 60FPS (though I think you can force a Global cap but you have to experiment with that and it may have to be a bit below 60FPS).
*If you have a 30Hz to 144Hz it's far better. Not only is it hard to go over 144FPS, but for demanding games (or sudden drops even if good FPS) you CAN stay in asynchronous mode.
The REASON is that AMD has no module like GSYNC does. So if you drop to 29FPS then the drivers tell the GPU to send each frame 2X so the monitor gets 58FPS. You still see it as 29FPS but a SMOOTH 29FPS because you stay in asynchronous mode so the monitor draws each frame as it gets it.
There is a small DELAY in doing this so you can't get by with just 2X the range. So again, for the 40Hz to 60Hz range if you drop to 39FPS it doesn't work.
**IMO they shouldn't even sell Freesync monitors like this. If you don't understand what's going on you're going to have an inconsistent experience with many games being smoother then stutter or tear constantly.
Umm, ya? That's the underlying point of my entire post! To expand, I am not willing to spend money on a monitor that is "for now" ok, when I find the 1440 experience (on IPS panels) so good. Since I run 27 now, why go a minor increase for a 4K panel that won't look as good while gaming, i.e. low frame rates? And to get even more specific - I am team green so I wouldn't buy an FS monitor in the first place! :lol: