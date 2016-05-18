AOC U2879VF 28-inch Ultra HD FreeSync Monitor Review

Grayscale Tracking And Gamma Response
Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.
Straight out of the box, the U2879VF generates a decent grayscale tracking chart. You can see a little green creeping in as brightness levels rise but the error never gets too far past 4dE. Though the tint is visible, it has only a minor impact on image fidelity.
Calibrating the color temperature brings all errors below 2dE except for the 10 percent level, which is still under the visible threshold. We'd be perfectly satisfied with this result from any gaming or general-use monitor but there is more potential to be discovered.
The best performance of all comes from the sRGB preset, which is in the color temp menu rather than the picture mode options. It's a different approach than we've seen on other monitors. This is our preferred preset, though we lament the lack of a brightness control. You'll have to accept a max output level of 228cd/m2 if you go this route.
Here is our comparison group.
With no adjustment you'll see an average grayscale error of 3.15dE. Simply selecting the sRGB preset takes that down to an excellent .93dE. No wonder AOC saw fit to include a calibration data sheet. While many pro-displays generate slightly better numbers the U2879VF comes awfully close for a lot less money.
Our adjustments result in a respectable average error of 1.53dE. This is more than adequate for any gaming application. If you can deal with a fixed white level, the sRGB mode is clearly the best choice with almost non-existent errors.
Gamma Response
The default gamma setting is preset 1, which is just a tiny bit dark. If the U2879VF had higher contrast this would be OK but in this case, it makes the image a tad dull. Our calibration includes a change to the gamma option.
After adjusting the RGB sliders and changing the preset to Gamma 2 we have a chart that tracks 2.2 a little more closely and adds some punch to the image.
The sRGB gamma is fixed slightly below 2.2 (lighter). We think this is ideal for this particular monitor's contrast profile. Again, the output level cannot be changed but it's still the best possible image you can get from this panel.
Here is our comparison group again.
We compared the U2879VF's sRGB mode to the other screens here. Tracking is very consistent with only a .07 variation between the highest and lowest values.
We calculate gamma deviation by simply expressing the difference from 2.2 as a percentage.
With tracking that rides below the 2.2 line, we recorded a five-percent deviation from the standard. The actual average value is 2.09. It's not ideal from a measurement standpoint but we think this particular gamma behavior is appropriate here.
The monitor is for the present 4k at 60hz even the prices it's good for the spec.
The speed of hz and the resolution are two different things, of course you will get higher hz at lower resolution. In a near future it will be 4k with 120hz or 144hz, coz 4k will be standard for 5 years as 1080p and 1440 or qhd will just be a transitition as was 720p.
You need 2.5X minimum ratio for asynchronous mode (i.e. 30 Hz to 75Hz) or you have no support below 40Hz.
With the range being so low you are popping in and out of the smoother asynchronous mode any time you go above or below this. If it's setup for VSYNC ON you'll go from smooth gameplay to STUTTERING below 40FPS (or screen tear if setup for VSYNC OFF).
Same goes for above 60FPS (though I think you can force a Global cap but you have to experiment with that and it may have to be a bit below 60FPS).
*If you have a 30Hz to 144Hz it's far better. Not only is it hard to go over 144FPS, but for demanding games (or sudden drops even if good FPS) you CAN stay in asynchronous mode.
The REASON is that AMD has no module like GSYNC does. So if you drop to 29FPS then the drivers tell the GPU to send each frame 2X so the monitor gets 58FPS. You still see it as 29FPS but a SMOOTH 29FPS because you stay in asynchronous mode so the monitor draws each frame as it gets it.
There is a small DELAY in doing this so you can't get by with just 2X the range. So again, for the 40Hz to 60Hz range if you drop to 39FPS it doesn't work.
**IMO they shouldn't even sell Freesync monitors like this. If you don't understand what's going on you're going to have an inconsistent experience with many games being smoother then stutter or tear constantly.
Umm, ya? That's the underlying point of my entire post! To expand, I am not willing to spend money on a monitor that is "for now" ok, when I find the 1440 experience (on IPS panels) so good. Since I run 27 now, why go a minor increase for a 4K panel that won't look as good while gaming, i.e. low frame rates? And to get even more specific - I am team green so I wouldn't buy an FS monitor in the first place! :lol: