AOC U2879VF 28-inch Ultra HD FreeSync Monitor Review

Color Gamut And Performance

The U2879VF's calibration data sheet doesn't claim perfect color and our measurements closely match AOC's. In the default mode, there are issues with both the blue and red primaries. Blue misses its hue targets and is slightly over-saturated. Red tracks as under-saturated. The overall errors aren't too high (2.84dE) but there is room for improvement.

Calibration tightens up blue significantly and raises the luminance levels to a better state. The average error is now 1.71dE, which is perfectly acceptable for the uses the U2879VF is intended for.

The best color is once again found in the sRGB preset. Blue and red now track almost perfectly, except for the 100-percent red saturation level, which is still short of its target. Luminance values are also much-improved. And red has been raised to compensate for the saturation error. There are no visible errors at all in fact. This result alone is enough to convince us to stick with sRGB despite the locked-out brightness slider.

Now we return to the comparison group.

We have no complaints about color accuracy in either Standard or sRGB modes. To achieve this result in Standard however requires calibration. Selecting sRGB maximizes the monitor's accuracy and eliminates the need for further adjustment.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

Gamut volume falls a tad short solely due to the red primary's under-saturation. For gaming and general use this is not an issue and the actual errors are small. But color-critical applications may need that extra bit of red. And you can't compensate for this with software. Look-up tables can only reduce saturation, they can't increase it beyond the panel's native capabilities.