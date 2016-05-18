AOC U2879VF 28-inch Ultra HD FreeSync Monitor Review

Color Gamut And Performance
The U2879VF's calibration data sheet doesn't claim perfect color and our measurements closely match AOC's. In the default mode, there are issues with both the blue and red primaries. Blue misses its hue targets and is slightly over-saturated. Red tracks as under-saturated. The overall errors aren't too high (2.84dE) but there is room for improvement.
Calibration tightens up blue significantly and raises the luminance levels to a better state. The average error is now 1.71dE, which is perfectly acceptable for the uses the U2879VF is intended for.
The best color is once again found in the sRGB preset. Blue and red now track almost perfectly, except for the 100-percent red saturation level, which is still short of its target. Luminance values are also much-improved. And red has been raised to compensate for the saturation error. There are no visible errors at all in fact. This result alone is enough to convince us to stick with sRGB despite the locked-out brightness slider.
Now we return to the comparison group.
We have no complaints about color accuracy in either Standard or sRGB modes. To achieve this result in Standard however requires calibration. Selecting sRGB maximizes the monitor's accuracy and eliminates the need for further adjustment.
Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB
Gamut volume falls a tad short solely due to the red primary's under-saturation. For gaming and general use this is not an issue and the actual errors are small. But color-critical applications may need that extra bit of red. And you can't compensate for this with software. Look-up tables can only reduce saturation, they can't increase it beyond the panel's native capabilities.
The monitor is for the present 4k at 60hz even the prices it's good for the spec.
The speed of hz and the resolution are two different things, of course you will get higher hz at lower resolution. In a near future it will be 4k with 120hz or 144hz, coz 4k will be standard for 5 years as 1080p and 1440 or qhd will just be a transitition as was 720p.
You need 2.5X minimum ratio for asynchronous mode (i.e. 30 Hz to 75Hz) or you have no support below 40Hz.
With the range being so low you are popping in and out of the smoother asynchronous mode any time you go above or below this. If it's setup for VSYNC ON you'll go from smooth gameplay to STUTTERING below 40FPS (or screen tear if setup for VSYNC OFF).
Same goes for above 60FPS (though I think you can force a Global cap but you have to experiment with that and it may have to be a bit below 60FPS).
*If you have a 30Hz to 144Hz it's far better. Not only is it hard to go over 144FPS, but for demanding games (or sudden drops even if good FPS) you CAN stay in asynchronous mode.
The REASON is that AMD has no module like GSYNC does. So if you drop to 29FPS then the drivers tell the GPU to send each frame 2X so the monitor gets 58FPS. You still see it as 29FPS but a SMOOTH 29FPS because you stay in asynchronous mode so the monitor draws each frame as it gets it.
There is a small DELAY in doing this so you can't get by with just 2X the range. So again, for the 40Hz to 60Hz range if you drop to 39FPS it doesn't work.
**IMO they shouldn't even sell Freesync monitors like this. If you don't understand what's going on you're going to have an inconsistent experience with many games being smoother then stutter or tear constantly.
Umm, ya? That's the underlying point of my entire post! To expand, I am not willing to spend money on a monitor that is "for now" ok, when I find the 1440 experience (on IPS panels) so good. Since I run 27 now, why go a minor increase for a 4K panel that won't look as good while gaming, i.e. low frame rates? And to get even more specific - I am team green so I wouldn't buy an FS monitor in the first place! :lol: