Aorus X7 Pro Notebook Review: GeForce GTX 970M Gets Slim In SLI

Aorus’ X7 Pro In Focus
A logo that evokes Hawk’s Spaceship sends a clear signal that the Aorus brand wants to differentiate itself from Gigabyte’s more mainstream portables.
The X7 Pro’s 0.9” thickness becomes even more impressive in light of its huge 16.8” width and 17.3” screen.
The only thing missing is a multichromatic keyboard. Instead, the X7 Pro offers three brightness levels of soft blue.
The X7 Pro’s left edge provides network, HDMI, VGA, a single USB 3.0, headphone and microphone jacks. Gigabit Ethernet is served up from a Killer E2200 PCIe-based controller.
The X7 Pro’s right edge provides two more USB 3.0 ports, along with an XD card slot, a second HDMI port and a mini-DisplayPort connection.
Rear connections include a 19V DC power input and dual USB 2.0 ports.
The X7 Pro serves the high-end portable gaming market with SLI graphics and a Core i7 CPU, so we were truly surprised to see that it doesn’t have a battery bay. We’re not certain that this is a limitation of the system’s sub-1” thickness, but we are sure that it makes battery replacement difficult.
I mean, I can somehow even understand the zombie drain by the other gpu, but even so: how is it possible that if you just write a word document and read news from the internet, you get something like 2h of battery life.
Obviously, the person who purchases this might not need even 1h battery life ever, but that does not change the fact that something seems to be wrong here, or even broken, when the previous gen laptop achieves 5-6h of battery life in such scenarios.
I am like 95% sure that either the power saving options were not enabled, or they were not functioning properly or some component was flawed or some driver was misbehaving. Or then something else weird was going on.
In any case, I am 100% certain that I can get 3-4h of battery life in a light use, non-gaming scenario with a properly built laptop even if it was sporting this kind of hardware (ie. i7-4870HQ, 970M SLI, 17,3" FHD...)