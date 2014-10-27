Aorus X7 Pro Notebook Review: GeForce GTX 970M Gets Slim In SLI

Aorus’ X7 Pro In Focus

A logo that evokes Hawk’s Spaceship sends a clear signal that the Aorus brand wants to differentiate itself from Gigabyte’s more mainstream portables.

The X7 Pro’s 0.9” thickness becomes even more impressive in light of its huge 16.8” width and 17.3” screen.

The only thing missing is a multichromatic keyboard. Instead, the X7 Pro offers three brightness levels of soft blue.

The X7 Pro’s left edge provides network, HDMI, VGA, a single USB 3.0, headphone and microphone jacks. Gigabit Ethernet is served up from a Killer E2200 PCIe-based controller.

The X7 Pro’s right edge provides two more USB 3.0 ports, along with an XD card slot, a second HDMI port and a mini-DisplayPort connection.

Rear connections include a 19V DC power input and dual USB 2.0 ports.

The X7 Pro serves the high-end portable gaming market with SLI graphics and a Core i7 CPU, so we were truly surprised to see that it doesn’t have a battery bay. We’re not certain that this is a limitation of the system’s sub-1” thickness, but we are sure that it makes battery replacement difficult.