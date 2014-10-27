Aorus X7 Pro Notebook Review: GeForce GTX 970M Gets Slim In SLI

Results: Arma 3 And Battlefield 4

Arma 3

The desktop system starts off with a lead in Arma 3, but that’s probably because it sports a faster CPU. Increased graphics resolution allows the X7 Pro’s GeForce GTX 970M SLI configuration to take precedence, at least while plugged-in.

We see a nice flat line at the target 30FPS rate when only a single GeForce GTX 970M is enabled. Current hardware and drivers even keep that line flatter than the previous standard set by Nvidia's 870M.

SLI is useless when the battery-powered X7 Pro is subjected to Arma 3’s Ultra preset. The same system magically becomes playable simply by disabling SLI, which simultaneously enables BatteryBoost on one GeForce GTX 970M GPU.

Battlefield 4

All of our Battlefield 4 results are important, but often for different reasons. At medium quality defaults, the X7 Pro’s pair of GTX 970Ms in SLI match the single Radeon R9 290X in my $1600 PC. The single GeForce GTX 970M outpaces the GTX 870M by about 40%. And the default 30FPS setting for single-GPU “BatteryBoost” is slightly higher on the newer machine.

SLI performs horribly at high resolutions in battery-operated mode, since BatteryBoost doesn’t work with SLI enabled.

The case against mobile SLI gets stronger at Battlefield 4’s Ultra preset, since we suddenly find sub-20FPS performance at the panel’s native 1920x1080 resolution. SLI can be disabled in software, allowing BatteryBoost to take over as a performance booster rather than a power-saver.