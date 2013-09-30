Fractal Design Arc Midi R2 Review: Improving On A Classic Case

The Arc Midi R2's Technical Specifications
The Arc Midi R2 features easy-to-access dust filters and a three-speed fan controller featuring a trio of connectors for three-pin fans. There’s a lot of space behind the motherboard for extensive cable management. Moreover, the hard drive cage is flexible in that you can move it or remove it altogether to fit very long or tall components like dual-GPU graphics cards.
Fractal Design gives you more options on the R2 compared to its predecessor. For instance, there are now screw holes to accommodate SSDs in the back of the case. If you aren't going to use a 3.5" hard disk, then you're able to use the rear mounts and pull both drive cages, leaving lots of room for unobstructed airflow.
|Manufacturer
|Fractal Design
|Model Number
|Arc Midi R2
|Type
|Mid Tower
|Dimensions (HxWxD)
|460 x 230 x 515 mm
|Weight
|10.7 kg
|Material
|Steel
|Plastic (front cover, top cover)
|Form Factor
|ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX
|Bays
|2 x 5.25“ (External)
|3 x 3.5“ or 2.5“ (internal, lower drive cage)
|5 x 3.5“ or 2.5“ (internal, upper drive cage)
|2 x 2.5“ (internal, back of the motherboard tray, for SSDs)
|PCI Slots
|7
|Installed Fans
|1 x 140 mm front (1000 RPM)
|1 x 140 mm top (1000 RPM)
|1 x 140 mm back (1000 RPM)
|Note that all 140 mm fans can be replaced with 120 mm fans.
|Optional Fans
|1 x 140/120 mm Front
|2 x 120/140 mm Top
|1 x 120/140 mm Back
|Optional Water Cooling
|240 mm Radiator Top
|240 mm front radiator (after moving drive cage)
|120 mm bottom radiator
|120 mm back radiator
|CPU Cooler
|Up to 180 mm
|Graphics Card
|Up to 300 mm (up to 430 mm after removing upper drive cage)
|Power Supply Unit (PSU)
|Up to 310 mm (up to 170 mm if fan installed at bottom of case or after moving drive cage)
|Cable Management
|26 mm between back of motherboard tray and side wall
|Price
|App. $85 (Street Price)
A look at the I/O on top of the Arc Midi R2 reveals a few other differences from its predecessor. Instead of two USB 2.0 and one USB 3.0 connectors, Fractal Design's newer enclosure gives you two USB 3.0 connectors. If your motherboard is on the older side and lacks the requisite headers, then a separate USB 2.0 cable can be attached to a corresponding on-board plug. Use the USB 2.0 or 3.0 cable; not both.
The power button has a blue LED that reflects the system's state by lighting up the matching symbol. There's also a red LED on the side that shows hard drive activity. Audio connectors can be attached to AC'97 or HD Audio headers. The reset button is on the left and very small. It’s so small, in fact, that it can only be pressed with a tool. This can be an advantage for new users.
One of the most useful changes from the original Arc Midi to the R2 is its fan control placement. Now it's up front, next to the other lights, ports, and buttons. Previously, it was around back by the PCI slot covers, making it more difficult to reach.
Some Notes and Recommendations about Replacing the Fans
Let's say everything else about the Arc Midi R2 is ideal for you, and you simply want to replace its fans.
