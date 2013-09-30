Fractal Design Arc Midi R2 Review: Improving On A Classic Case

Installing Optical Drives
Fractal Design's Arc Midi R2 has two 5.25” bays. Their front covers need to be pushed out of the case from the inside before they can be used. The bottom one is also obstructed by an internal metal cover that has to be broken off (though you can reattach it with screws if you need to). Cables from the front-panel I/O don't get in the way of the uppermost optical drive bay.
The optical drives are attached with two thumb screws on each side. This isn’t as quick as the toolless tension mechanisms, but it does provide a more secure and stable hold. Chalk this up to an advantage favoring Fractal Design. After all, how many people switch out their optical drives on a regular basis and truly need fast access to their 5.25" devices?
Some Notes and Recommendations about Replacing the Fans
Let's say everything else about the Arc Midi R2 is ideal for you, and you simply want to replace its fans.
As for keeping the GPU cool, I don't that is an issue with 2 the fans in the front creating perfectly adequate airflow to keep the GPU cool unless you are using multiple GPUs. Although in time I would probably mod the window and inserting an extra fan there as that isn't a hard job to do.
Heat Sources: i5-3570K @ 4.4 GHz, Hyper 212 EVO, EVGA GTX 560Ti @ 900 MHz, 3 WD Cavier Black HD
With Define R4's often available for roughly $85 (on sale) and Arc Midi 2's typically about $65 online, I find the $20 additional cost for the sound-proofing included in the Define R4 models a very worthwhile investment.
That is what I like to call structured airflow. Placing fans in the most effective places and shutting off meshed areas that allow air to escape without contributing to net cooling can achieve superior results with much less meshed area and fewer fans.
Side fans don't always help GPU temps, they can even hurt temps in some cases by interfering with the airflow from the GPU fan. It really depends on the case and GPU (and whether or not the front intakes do anything for the GPU), but saying categorically that having an intake there will improve GPU temps is certainly not true.