Asus MG24UQ 24-inch IPS Ultra HD FreeSync Monitor Review

Grayscale, Gamma & Color

Grayscale Tracking

Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail

While you can easily enjoy an accurate image in the MG24UQ’s Racing mode, we’ll also show results from the fixed sRGB preset and a full calibration performed in the User mode.

None of the grayscale charts show significant errors. In fact, only the Racing mode has any visible issue: a slight blue tint at 100% brightness. This can be corrected by lowering the Contrast slider from 80 to 75. If you’re OK with a fixed output level of 170cd/m2, simply select the sRGB preset and your work is done. The User mode unlocks RGB sliders, which we tweaked slightly to get errors even lower. Basically, we took them from invisible to more invisible.

Comparisons

None of the three modes we measured showed any problems in the grayscale tests. Most users will be perfectly happy leaving the MG24UQ in Racing mode and adjusting Brightness to taste. To achieve the absolute lowest error, choose User and apply our recommended settings. Or simply go for sRGB to get somewhere in the middle. Obviously, this monitor doesn’t need calibration.

Gamma Response

Gamma tracking isn’t quite perfect and there are no adjustments to address it in any of the picture modes. The issues are extremely small and will only be noticed by nitpickers like us. Regardless of mode, there are slight dips (too bright) at 10 and 90%. The entire trace rides just below the 2.2 line, which means the MG24UQ gives up a tiny bit of depth. The upside is the image looks nice and bright regardless of content. There is really nothing to complain about here.

Comparisons

While gamma tracking is nice and tight with only a .17 range of values, the average number of 2.08 puts the MG24UQ in last place among our Ultra HD gaming screens. This isn’t a deal-breaker by any means, and few would notice a difference in a side-by-side comparison. It seems our 27-inch panels hold the gamma advantage and the rest are quite close to one another in performance.

Color Gamut And Luminance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations

Like the grayscale results, the MG24UQ has no bad preset choices as long as you select Racing, sRGB or User. The CIE charts look almost identical in fact. The differences appear when you compare the luminance charts. sRGB gets it the best with almost perfect results. User and Racing aren’t far behind though and you are unlikely to see a difference here either. We’re glad to see this kind of attention to detail in a gaming monitor, especially one that offers so much else for such a low price.

Comparisons

There are no visible color errors in any of the three optimal picture modes. It’s obvious that even straight out of the box, the MG24UQ offers excellent accuracy and image quality. The best numbers are posted by sRGB, followed by calibrated User, and Racing. But again, the differences are so small as to be invisible to the naked eye.

Gamut volume is slightly over 100% in the sRGB space thanks to a little bonus red. This over-saturation happens only at the 100% level; lower targets are not affected. If you plan to use the MG24UQ for proofing, an ICC profile is recommended.