AVADirect's W860CU: Mobility Radeon HD 5870 Vs. GeForce GTX 285M

The AVADirect Effect
As a custom builder looking to show off its performance hardware, AVADirect packed each W860CU notebook with some of its best performance hardware. This begins with 4GB of Kingston’s DDR3-1333.
The empty Mini-PCIe socket above (with the insulation-wrapped antenna wire) appears to be where the Bluetooth controller would go on a production notebook, since the production notebook actually includes one in the base price. Two sinks hide the Intel Core i7-820QM processor and the graphics module.
AVADirect offers hard drive capacities up to 750GB, but chose instead to outfit these test samples with a performance-oriented solid-state disk drive.
The W860CU includes a 42.18Wh three-cell battery. AVADirect doesn’t offer a second internal battery, but anyone who would like to carry a spare for the original battery can add it to their configuration sheet for $123.
A 120W power brick adds 1.6 lbs. to the necessary accompaniments.
Accessories include a folder with software and documentation, a DVI-I-to-VGA video adapter, a cleaning cloth, the remainder of the tube of thermal compound, and a telephone cord for the modem.
But, if it's like the P55, which it seems to be, there's the added uncertainty of the architecture thrown in.
Particularly with PCI-E being implemented differently, you might be seeing the inferior implementation of the P55 architecture responsible for a small amount of the relatively poor mobile performance. Since this implementation needs to multiplex the memory bus of the processor, you can run into situations where there is contention.
I doubt it's significant, but I'm curious why you wouldn't want to make a comparison with a more similar desktop platform. Was it because you couldn't get an unlocked Lynnfield to get the clock speeds for the processors the same in Turbo mode?
Granted, with a 45W CPU and 50W GPU, 30 mins is expected on a 40W battery if fully stressed.
So, is there any reason to own such notebuook?
The GTX 285M was a $50 premium over the 5870, and I am glad I chose to stick to the 5870. It is kind of strange one would pay more to have less performance. I guess thats what fanboyism are all about?
I have seen this model at other sites as well.
I think an ASUS JH73-A1 verse this would have been more interesting as its a bit cheaper for better parts.