AVADirect's W860CU: Mobility Radeon HD 5870 Vs. GeForce GTX 285M

Test System Configuration

Test-System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-820QM PGA998 1.73-3.06 GHz, 8.0MB L3 Cache RAM 2 x Kingston KVR1333D3S9/2G (2x 2GB) DDR3-1333 CAS 9-9-9-24. 4.0GB Total GeForce Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 285M 1GB 600 MHz GPU Core, GDDR3-2000 Mobile Driver Version 187.71 Radeon Graphics Mobility Radeon HD 5870 1GB 700 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4000 Mobile Driver Version 8.683-091217a-094159C-Clevo System Hard Drive Corsair CSSD-V128GB2-BRKT SSD 128GB, SATA 3 Gb/s Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power HIPRO 18.5V 6.5A (120W) Power Block 11.1V 3800mAh (42.18Wh) Battery Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium 64-bit Graphics AMD Catalyst 10.3 Chipset Intel INF 9.1.1.1020

We didn’t have a new-enough Core i7 notebook on hand to compare to AVADirect’s Clevo W860CU build, but we did have a reasonable configuration for a mobile-to-desktop performance comparison. Our recent Motherboard Shootout used the same-generation graphics driver, 64-bit Windows 7, and a Core i7-920 that just happened to have the same top turbo speed (3.06 GHz) as the i7-820QM used by these notebooks. Further details of the desktop system can be found in that article’s test settings page.

One place the desktop Core i7-920 will always beat the mobile Core i7-820QM is when all four cores are loaded, because the mobile processor starts with a lower “standard” frequency and uses more aggressive Turbo Boost modes to catch up to the desktop part. Fortunately, for comparison purposes, a few of our benchmarks are capable of applying this level of CPU load.