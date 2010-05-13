AVADirect's W860CU: Mobility Radeon HD 5870 Vs. GeForce GTX 285M

Test System Configuration
|Test-System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-820QM PGA998 1.73-3.06 GHz, 8.0MB L3 Cache
|RAM
|2 x Kingston KVR1333D3S9/2G (2x 2GB) DDR3-1333 CAS 9-9-9-24. 4.0GB Total
|GeForce Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 285M 1GB 600 MHz GPU Core, GDDR3-2000 Mobile Driver Version 187.71
|Radeon Graphics
|Mobility Radeon HD 5870 1GB 700 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4000 Mobile Driver Version 8.683-091217a-094159C-Clevo
|System Hard Drive
|Corsair CSSD-V128GB2-BRKT SSD 128GB, SATA 3 Gb/s
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|HIPRO 18.5V 6.5A (120W) Power Block 11.1V 3800mAh (42.18Wh) Battery
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium 64-bit
|Graphics
|AMD Catalyst 10.3
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.1.1.1020
We didn’t have a new-enough Core i7 notebook on hand to compare to AVADirect’s Clevo W860CU build, but we did have a reasonable configuration for a mobile-to-desktop performance comparison. Our recent Motherboard Shootout used the same-generation graphics driver, 64-bit Windows 7, and a Core i7-920 that just happened to have the same top turbo speed (3.06 GHz) as the i7-820QM used by these notebooks. Further details of the desktop system can be found in that article’s test settings page.
One place the desktop Core i7-920 will always beat the mobile Core i7-820QM is when all four cores are loaded, because the mobile processor starts with a lower “standard” frequency and uses more aggressive Turbo Boost modes to catch up to the desktop part. Fortunately, for comparison purposes, a few of our benchmarks are capable of applying this level of CPU load.
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Crysis
|Patch 1.2.1, DirectX 10, 64-bit Executable, Benchmark Tool Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Very High Quality, 4x AA
|DiRT2 Demo
|In-game benchmark Test Set 1: High-Quality Preset, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra-Quality Preset, 4x AA
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Campaign, Act III, Second Sun (45 sec. FRAPS) Test Set 1: Highest Settings, No AA Test Set 2: Highest Settings, 4x AA
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat Benchmark version Test Set 1: High Preset, DX11 EFDL, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Preset, DX11 EFDL, 4x MSAA
|Audio/Video Encoding
|iTunes
|Version:9.0.2.25 x64 Audio CD ("Terminator II" SE), 53 min. Default format AAC
|Handbrake 0.9.4
|Version 0.9.4, convert first .vob file from "The Last Samurai" (1GB) to .mp4, High Profile
|TMPEGEnc 4.0 XPress
|Version: 4.7.3.292 Import File: "Terminator 2" SE DVD (5 Minutes) Resolution: 720x576 (PAL) 16:9
|DivX Codec 6.9.1
|Encoding mode: Insane Quality Enhanced multithreading enabled using SSE4 Quarter-pixel search
|XviD 1.2.2
|Display encoding status = off
|MainConcept Reference 1.6.1
|MPEG2 to MPEG2 (H.264), MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG2), Audio: MPEG2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Mode: PAL (25 FPS)
|Productivity
|Adobe Photoshop CS4
|Version: 11.0 x64, Filter 15.7MB TIF Image Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2010
|Version: 11.0 x64, Rendering Dragon Image at 1920x1080 (HDTV)
|Grisoft AVG Anti-Virus 9.0
|Version: 9.0.663, Virus base: 270.14.1/2407, Benchmark: Scan 334MB Folder of ZIP/RAR compressed files
|WinRAR 3.90
|Version x64 3.90, Dictionary = 4,09KB, Benchmark: THG-Workload (334MB)
|7-Zip
|Version 4.65: Format=Zip, Compression=Ultra, Method=Deflate, Dictionary Size=32KB, Word Size=128, Threads=8 Benchmark: THG-Workload (334MB)
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark Vantage
|Version: 1.0.1, GPU and CPU scores
|PCMark Vantage
|Version: 1.0.1.0 x64, System, Productivity, Hard Disk Drive benchmarks
|SiSoftware Sandra 2010
|Version 2010.1.16.11, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / MultiMedia, Memory Test = Bandwidth Benchmark
But, if it's like the P55, which it seems to be, there's the added uncertainty of the architecture thrown in.
Particularly with PCI-E being implemented differently, you might be seeing the inferior implementation of the P55 architecture responsible for a small amount of the relatively poor mobile performance. Since this implementation needs to multiplex the memory bus of the processor, you can run into situations where there is contention.
I doubt it's significant, but I'm curious why you wouldn't want to make a comparison with a more similar desktop platform. Was it because you couldn't get an unlocked Lynnfield to get the clock speeds for the processors the same in Turbo mode?
Granted, with a 45W CPU and 50W GPU, 30 mins is expected on a 40W battery if fully stressed.
So, is there any reason to own such notebuook?
The GTX 285M was a $50 premium over the 5870, and I am glad I chose to stick to the 5870. It is kind of strange one would pay more to have less performance. I guess thats what fanboyism are all about?
I have seen this model at other sites as well.
I think an ASUS JH73-A1 verse this would have been more interesting as its a bit cheaper for better parts.