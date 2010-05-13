Trending

AVADirect's W860CU: Mobility Radeon HD 5870 Vs. GeForce GTX 285M

Custom system builder AVADirect is one of the few companies to offer the flexibility of multiple graphics modules within the same notebook model. We used its high-end W860CU to compare AMD's and Nvidia's highest-performance mobile graphics processors.

Test System Configuration

Test-System Configuration
CPUIntel Core i7-820QM PGA998 1.73-3.06 GHz, 8.0MB L3 Cache
RAM2 x Kingston KVR1333D3S9/2G (2x 2GB) DDR3-1333 CAS 9-9-9-24. 4.0GB Total
GeForce GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX 285M 1GB 600 MHz GPU Core, GDDR3-2000 Mobile Driver Version 187.71
Radeon GraphicsMobility Radeon HD 5870 1GB 700 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4000 Mobile Driver Version 8.683-091217a-094159C-Clevo
System Hard DriveCorsair CSSD-V128GB2-BRKT SSD 128GB, SATA 3 Gb/s
SoundIntegrated HD Audio
NetworkIntegrated Gigabit Networking
PowerHIPRO 18.5V 6.5A (120W) Power Block 11.1V 3800mAh (42.18Wh) Battery
Software
OSMicrosoft Windows 7 Home Premium 64-bit
GraphicsAMD Catalyst 10.3
ChipsetIntel INF 9.1.1.1020

We didn’t have a new-enough Core i7 notebook on hand to compare to AVADirect’s Clevo W860CU build, but we did have a reasonable configuration for a mobile-to-desktop performance comparison. Our recent Motherboard Shootout used the same-generation graphics driver, 64-bit Windows 7, and a Core i7-920 that just happened to have the same top turbo speed (3.06 GHz) as the i7-820QM used by these notebooks. Further details of the desktop system can be found in that article’s test settings page.

One place the desktop Core i7-920 will always beat the mobile Core i7-820QM is when all four cores are loaded, because the mobile processor starts with a lower “standard” frequency and uses more aggressive Turbo Boost modes to catch up to the desktop part. Fortunately, for comparison purposes, a few of our benchmarks are capable of applying this level of CPU load.

Benchmark Configuration
3D Games
CrysisPatch 1.2.1, DirectX 10, 64-bit Executable, Benchmark Tool Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Very High Quality, 4x AA
DiRT2 DemoIn-game benchmark Test Set 1: High-Quality Preset, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra-Quality Preset, 4x AA
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2Campaign, Act III, Second Sun (45 sec. FRAPS) Test Set 1: Highest Settings, No AA Test Set 2: Highest Settings, 4x AA
S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of PripyatS.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat Benchmark version Test Set 1: High Preset, DX11 EFDL, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Preset, DX11 EFDL, 4x MSAA
Audio/Video Encoding
iTunesVersion:9.0.2.25 x64 Audio CD ("Terminator II" SE), 53 min. Default format AAC
Handbrake 0.9.4Version 0.9.4, convert first .vob file from "The Last Samurai" (1GB) to .mp4, High Profile
TMPEGEnc 4.0 XPressVersion: 4.7.3.292 Import File: "Terminator 2" SE DVD (5 Minutes) Resolution: 720x576 (PAL) 16:9
DivX Codec 6.9.1Encoding mode: Insane Quality Enhanced multithreading enabled using SSE4 Quarter-pixel search
XviD 1.2.2Display encoding status = off
MainConcept Reference 1.6.1MPEG2 to MPEG2 (H.264), MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG2), Audio: MPEG2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Mode: PAL (25 FPS)
Productivity
Adobe Photoshop CS4Version: 11.0 x64, Filter 15.7MB TIF Image Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
Autodesk 3ds Max 2010Version: 11.0 x64, Rendering Dragon Image at 1920x1080 (HDTV)
Grisoft AVG Anti-Virus 9.0Version: 9.0.663, Virus base: 270.14.1/2407, Benchmark: Scan 334MB Folder of ZIP/RAR compressed files
WinRAR 3.90Version x64 3.90, Dictionary = 4,09KB, Benchmark: THG-Workload (334MB)
7-ZipVersion 4.65: Format=Zip, Compression=Ultra, Method=Deflate, Dictionary Size=32KB, Word Size=128, Threads=8 Benchmark: THG-Workload (334MB)
Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
3DMark VantageVersion: 1.0.1, GPU and CPU scores
PCMark VantageVersion: 1.0.1.0 x64, System, Productivity, Hard Disk Drive benchmarks
SiSoftware Sandra 2010Version 2010.1.16.11, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / MultiMedia, Memory Test = Bandwidth Benchmark
