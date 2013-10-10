Battlefield 4 Beta Performance: 16 Graphics Cards, Benchmarked

Results: Low Quality, 1280x720

Our first set of tests involves the Low detail preset and 1280x720. Unless you're gaming on a smaller screen using lower-end hardware, this isn't a particularly lush way to enjoy Battlefield 4. But we want to see how budget-oriented graphics hardware handles the game.

Sub-$50 cards like the Radeon HD 6450 and GeForce 210 get booted from this competition before it even begins. You'll need a Radeon HD 6670 DDR3, Radeon HD 6750, or GeForce GT 630 GDDR5 to manage playable frame rates at this setting. That's not good news for integrated graphics engines, except for higher-end options like AMD's A8/A10 APUs and Intel's Iris Pro 5200.

Charting frame rate over time illustrates the GeForce 210 and Radeon HD 6450 struggling, while the Radeon HD 7770 and GeForce GTX 650 Ti power through these settings to maintain at least 60 FPS through the test.

When it comes to frame time variance, the Radeon HD 6450 behaves poorly. While the GeForce 210 encounters fewer spikes, low frame rates make that a moot point. The rest of the cards fare well enough, almost always staying below 10 milliseconds of variance.