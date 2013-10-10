Battlefield 4 Beta Performance: 16 Graphics Cards, Benchmarked

Results: Low Quality, 1680x1050

Next, we stick with the Low preset and raise the resolution to 1680x1050. Can the value-oriented Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 and GeForce GT 630 GDDR5 deliver a smooth experience, or will the extra load knock them out of contention?

Unfortunately, neither card averages more than 25 FPS, dipping as low as 20 FPS at times.

Looking at the frame rates over time shows that the Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 and GeForce GT 630 GDDR5 spend most of their time in unplayable territory. On the other hand, the Radeon HD 7770 and GeForce GTX 650 Ti have no problem keeping their noses above 45 FPS, usually exceeding 50.

The frame time variance displayed by all of the cards, aside from the 7770 and 650 Ti, climbs to a level we don't particularly approve of. Interestingly, the Radeon board is more consistent than the GeForce, though. Perhaps this has something to do with AMD's involvement with DICE leading up to this introduction, while Nvidia got its hands on the title to optimize its drivers more recently.