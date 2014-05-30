BenQ XL2720Z Monitor Review: A 27-Inch, 144 Hz Gaming Display

Packaging, Physical Layout, And Accessories
Unlike most other manufacturers, BenQ packs its monitors flat, rather than in a suitcase-style carton. This means there is a lot more Styrofoam protecting the contents. The panel and its base are completely surrounded by the material. Our sample arrived without a scratch, and we'd expect the same for anyone having their mail-order purchase shipped across the country.
The box contains an IEC power cord for the internal power supply; cables for DVI, VGA, and USB; and a CD with drivers and a user manual. Also included is a nice vinyl cover with a BenQ logo on it and a cutout for the monitor’s carry handle.
Product 360
The bezel is just under 20 millimeters wide all around, which makes it a little slimmer than most. The corners are squared off so you can get multiple screens very close to one another. OSD controls are at the lower-right. However, you won't need them thanks to a very slick device called the S Switch. You can see it attached to the right side of the slim base in the photo.
The screen’s anti-glare coating has a medium rating, meaning it's not too aggressive. Clarity is excellent and only the harshest reflections affect the image.
Like most computer monitors, the XL2720 has a portrait mode. The image flips automatically when you rotate the screen. You’ll notice the base is a little wider on the right side. That’s the S Switch and it comes off easily if you want to run multiple panels in portrait orientation. Further ergonomic adjustments include 5.5 inches of height, 25 degrees tilt, and 90 degrees swivel. All of the movements are smooth and firm, yet the panel stays where you set it.
Here’s a better shot of the base with the S Switch attached. It’s magnetic, so a light tug is enough to pull it off. Connectivity is enabled through the input panel's mini-USB port.
I fell in love with the S Switch right away. It's truly the coolest way to play with an OSD! It can attach to either side of the base, too.
From the side you can see two USB 2.0 ports and another piece of connectivity we like to see: a headphone jack. This is not the slimmest panel, but its flat back facilitates an easy wall-mount.
The upright is very well-designed. There is a generous opening for cable management trimmed in a racy red plastic. At the top is a metal carry handle and a hook that could also help with cable management. If you’d rather use an arm or bracket to support the XL2720Z, four screws give you access to the 100 mm VESA mount.
The input panel is equipped with everything you need to interface with a diverse range of output devices. At the left is a mini-USB port for the S Switch. Then we have DisplayPort 1.2, VGA, DVI, two HDMI ports, and upstream and downstream USB 2.0 connections.
It's still an interim monitor, though. What I really want is a large affordable WQHD or UHD IPS gaming monitor.
especially on a large 27" screen?
In the early 2000s it might have been ok to have such resolution, but nowadays
it is no longer usable. Even for a 24" screen the minimal resolution is
1920x1200.
Until they are not making these 27" screens to have more pixels, they are not
seeing any cash out of me. I rather buy el-cheapo monitors from Ebay as a mail
order from Korea.
Monitor manufacturers, please stop living in the 80s and stop hustling us with
your prices!
sometimes I feel like nobody is listening... or just trying to sell me a bridge for the low low.
decent review, but if youve got the gpu for 144Hz. 2160p @60 is just a cootie shot away
What on earth have happened? Why did prices go up, and resolution went down?
Why are there no 30" 2560x1600 TN panels out there for gamers for 700 Euros?
This monitor is made for gaming, true gamers don't care a grate deal about resolution. We are in it for the refresh rates and the response time. Ive been gaming on a old CRT monitor till last year with a change to the Asus VG248QE. Even though its still much slower than my old CRT it works. I have 2 computers 1 for gaming and one for everyday and video work. Gaming machine is set up around a single R9 290X, 4770K, and a Asus VG monitor. My other computer is a crossfired 295s, 3930K, and 3 IPS 4k monitors.
A single card is better for latency, 4770K is more than enough to push data to the 290X and the monitor has a fast refresh rate. Its better at gaming than my extremely high dollar build. Peripherals are set up differently as you can imagine gaming computer has razer and a 7.1 headset. The other is mostly set up for 2.1 but i do have a 7.1 headset for room sound.
"This monitor is made for gaming, true gamers don't care a grate deal about resolution"
You meant, online multiplayer gamers don't care a grate deal about resolution.
I prefer to play single-player FPS, where I do want to have all the eye candy,
and I want to see the vegetation, desert, sky etc. The only advantage of a PC is
that it can provide better graphics, that is the main point.
Otherwise I could just go out, buy an 1080p TV, a Crapbox1, Crapbox360, or PlayStopper 4, and game on that thing in 1080p.
I think monitor technology is not moving forward (in fact moving backwards) exactly because people are happy to buy their 1080p crap for 500 Euros.
In the early 2000s CRTs were still the standard. 4:3 was the standard aspect ratio. There were no 1080p LCD monitors let alone large 1080p LCD monitors, and I paid ~$1200(NZD) for a 17" 1280x1024@60Hz (16ms) LCD display in 2003. That's how bad it was back then.