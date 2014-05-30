BenQ XL2720Z Monitor Review: A 27-Inch, 144 Hz Gaming Display

Packaging, Physical Layout, And Accessories

Unlike most other manufacturers, BenQ packs its monitors flat, rather than in a suitcase-style carton. This means there is a lot more Styrofoam protecting the contents. The panel and its base are completely surrounded by the material. Our sample arrived without a scratch, and we'd expect the same for anyone having their mail-order purchase shipped across the country.

The box contains an IEC power cord for the internal power supply; cables for DVI, VGA, and USB; and a CD with drivers and a user manual. Also included is a nice vinyl cover with a BenQ logo on it and a cutout for the monitor’s carry handle.

Product 360

The bezel is just under 20 millimeters wide all around, which makes it a little slimmer than most. The corners are squared off so you can get multiple screens very close to one another. OSD controls are at the lower-right. However, you won't need them thanks to a very slick device called the S Switch. You can see it attached to the right side of the slim base in the photo.

The screen’s anti-glare coating has a medium rating, meaning it's not too aggressive. Clarity is excellent and only the harshest reflections affect the image.

Like most computer monitors, the XL2720 has a portrait mode. The image flips automatically when you rotate the screen. You’ll notice the base is a little wider on the right side. That’s the S Switch and it comes off easily if you want to run multiple panels in portrait orientation. Further ergonomic adjustments include 5.5 inches of height, 25 degrees tilt, and 90 degrees swivel. All of the movements are smooth and firm, yet the panel stays where you set it.

Here’s a better shot of the base with the S Switch attached. It’s magnetic, so a light tug is enough to pull it off. Connectivity is enabled through the input panel's mini-USB port.

I fell in love with the S Switch right away. It's truly the coolest way to play with an OSD! It can attach to either side of the base, too.

From the side you can see two USB 2.0 ports and another piece of connectivity we like to see: a headphone jack. This is not the slimmest panel, but its flat back facilitates an easy wall-mount.

The upright is very well-designed. There is a generous opening for cable management trimmed in a racy red plastic. At the top is a metal carry handle and a hook that could also help with cable management. If you’d rather use an arm or bracket to support the XL2720Z, four screws give you access to the 100 mm VESA mount.

The input panel is equipped with everything you need to interface with a diverse range of output devices. At the left is a mini-USB port for the S Switch. Then we have DisplayPort 1.2, VGA, DVI, two HDMI ports, and upstream and downstream USB 2.0 connections.