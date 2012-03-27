System Builder Marathon, March 2012: $1250 Enthusiast PC

Benchmark Results: Media Encoding

Intel's Core i5-2400 does better than AMD's FX-6100 when it comes to media encoding, despite the fact that we're stuck with a single memory channel and a modest overclock. Although the FX is specified as a six-core processor, it's architecture isn't that cut and dry. Even at a lower clock rate, four of Intel's Sandy Bridge-based cores simply get more work done.

AMD does take a single victory in HandBrake when its FX-6100 is overclocked to 4.5 GHz.