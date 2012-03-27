System Builder Marathon, March 2012: $1250 Enthusiast PC

Benchmark Results: Media Encoding
Intel's Core i5-2400 does better than AMD's FX-6100 when it comes to media encoding, despite the fact that we're stuck with a single memory channel and a modest overclock. Although the FX is specified as a six-core processor, it's architecture isn't that cut and dry. Even at a lower clock rate, four of Intel's Sandy Bridge-based cores simply get more work done.
AMD does take a single victory in HandBrake when its FX-6100 is overclocked to 4.5 GHz.
For the price, the lack of a larger SSD seems like an oversight. I would think anyone really considering this build would have done better to get a larger SSD and a 7950 or 7870. Or perhaps a single large hybrid HD would be a better option.
When you compare their overclocking potentials, they have about the same performance. And then there is the availability of the GTX 680, which is not. So it makes since why the 7970 was chosen.
The 7970 has better compute potential too. But I don't think that is relevant for a gaming box.
My thoughts exactly. This story was probably done before Kepler, but now with the 680 launched, the editor sure must be feeling a bit shortchanged.
Of course, the fact that the 680 has disappeared off the shelves is a different story entirely. In any case, within the next few weeks, we should see significant price cuts on the 7970, potentially making this build relevant once again.
I desperately want a monitor at that resolution.