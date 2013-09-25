System Builder Marathon, Q3 2013: $2550 Performance PC

Results: 3DMark And PCMark

The new full-sized build tops its potent but puny predecessor in all three 3DMark disciplines. I can only hope that trend continues through the real-world benchmarks!

Unfortunately, PCMark is unfavorable to the X79’s server-oriented drive controller software. Because of that performance deficiency, I reverted to Microsoft’s Windows 8 AHCI driver for the overclocked configuration.

The three access patterns used in the SBM drive performance metric show the new build significantly behind, using Intel’s driver. Using Microsoft’s driver for its overclocked configuration gets me back on track.