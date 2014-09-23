System Builder Marathon Q3 2014: Budget Gaming PC

CPU And Cooler

Processor: Intel Pentium G3258

In celebrating the twentieth anniversary of its Pentium processor family, Intel is allowing enthusiasts to tinker with an affordable Haswell-based chip. Being a Pentium, its two cores lack Hyper-Threading and Turbo Boost technology support. But what sets this CPU apart is an unlocked ratio multiplier. As a result, we won’t have to settle for its stock 3.2 GHz operating frequency.

CPU Cooler: Intel Retail Boxed Heat Sink And Fan

Usually, boxed thermal solutions are barely adequate. Enthusiasts tend to set them aside before beginning an overclocking journey. But Intel doesn't spoil the fun by bundling its typical all-aluminum Pentium cooler. Rather, this heat sink is outfitted with a copper slug. It's identical to what you find included with higher-TDP K-series parts like the Core i7-4790K and Core i5-4670K.