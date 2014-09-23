System Builder Marathon Q3 2014: Budget Gaming PC

CPU And Cooler
Processor: Intel Pentium G3258
In celebrating the twentieth anniversary of its Pentium processor family, Intel is allowing enthusiasts to tinker with an affordable Haswell-based chip. Being a Pentium, its two cores lack Hyper-Threading and Turbo Boost technology support. But what sets this CPU apart is an unlocked ratio multiplier. As a result, we won’t have to settle for its stock 3.2 GHz operating frequency.
CPU Cooler: Intel Retail Boxed Heat Sink And Fan
Usually, boxed thermal solutions are barely adequate. Enthusiasts tend to set them aside before beginning an overclocking journey. But Intel doesn't spoil the fun by bundling its typical all-aluminum Pentium cooler. Rather, this heat sink is outfitted with a copper slug. It's identical to what you find included with higher-TDP K-series parts like the Core i7-4790K and Core i5-4670K.
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/pentium-g3258-overclocking-performance,3849-5.html
When toms reviewed this CPU it was shown to have poor latency
For a 500$ build i would probably do a 6300+265 build. 600$ i would probably jump the build up to a I5+265 or 8320+270X.
Pentium G3258 - $69.97
NZXT Kraken X31 - $73.98
Asus MAXIMUS VII HERO - $203.99
G.Skill Trident X Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR3-2133 - $184.99
Crucial M550 1TB 2.5" SSD - $447.98
Asus GeForce GTX 970 4GB STRIX - $349.99
NZXT Phantom 530 (White) - $121.98
EVGA 650W ATX12V - $64.99 (not sure about its power good signal value?)
Asus DRW-24B1ST/BLK/B/AS DVD/CD Writer - $16.99
Asus VG248QE Monitor - $264.99
D-Link DWA-171 802.11a/b/g/n/ac USB 2.0 - $29.27
Logitech MK550 w/Laser Mouse - $49.99
Corsair Vengeance 2100 - $79.99
Logitech Z506 155W 5.1ch - $69.99
Microsoft Windows 8.1 Professional (32/64-bit) - $170.99
Total: $2200
What you guys think? Usage? Racing Games at homes, audio/video encoding etc. I don't need K CPUs because I'm not in a hurry in this case.
Power source: 100% green aka Solar energy.
i use i3-4130 btw.