System Builder Marathon Q3 2014: Budget Gaming PC

How We Tested Our Q3 2014 Budget Gaming PC Build

The following tables include the stock and overclocked settings for this quarter's budget build, followed by the gaming PC from earlier this year, which is used as a comparison point. At the very bottom you’ll find the programs and games used for benchmarking.

Current Budget Gaming PC System Test Configuration Component Base Settings Overclock Settings CPU Intel Pentium G3258 (Haswell): 3.2 GHz, 3 MB shared L3 cache, Power-saving features enabled 4.1 GHz (41*100), 1.240 V, EIST disabled CPU Cooler Intel boxed heat sink and fan 100% duty cycle Motherboard MSI H81M-P33 LGA 1150, Intel H81 Express, BIOS: v.1.7 (07-18-2014) Unchanged RAM 8 GB Team Dark Series PC3-12800 kit 2 x 4 GB, DDR3-1333, CL 9-9-9-24 at 1.500 V DDR3-1333, CL 7-7-7-21 at 1.545 V Graphics Sapphire Dual-X Radeon R9 270 2 GB GDDR5 945 MHz GPU, 1400 MHz (5600 MT/s) memory 1050 MHz GPU @ 1.225 V, 1500 MHz (6000 MT/s) GDDR5 memory Hard Drive Western Digital Blue WD10EZEX 1 TB 7200 RPM, 16 MB Cache Unchanged Sound Integrated eight-channel HD Audio Unchanged Network Integrated GbE networking Unchanged Power Antec VP 450 450 W Unchanged Optical LG 24x SATA DVD burner, GH24NSB0B Unchanged Software and Drivers Operating System Windows 8 Professional x64 Unchanged Graphics Driver AMD Catalyst 14.4 Unchanged Platform Driver Intel Inf. v. 9.4.0.1017 Unchanged

Q2 2014 Budget Gaming PC System Test Configuration Component Base Settings Overclock Setting CPU AMD Athlon X4 750K (Trinity), 3.4 GHz (4 GHz max. Turbo Core), Socket FM2, No L3 Cache, Turbo Core enabled, Power-savings enabled 4.2 GHz (42*100), 1.272 V (Load), Turbo Core disabled, Power-savings enabled, 2000 MHz CPU-NB frequency CPU Cooler AMD boxed heat sink and fan Unchanged Motherboard ASRock FM2A75M Pro4+ AMD A75, BIOS: P1.30 (10-15-13) Unchanged RAM 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) Team Dark Series DDR3-1600, CL 9-9-9-24 XMP at 1.5 V DDR3-1866, CL 9-9-9-24 at 1.625 V Graphics MSI R7 265 2GD5 OC 2 GB, 955 MHz GPU, 1400 MHz (5600 MT/s) memory 1050 MHz GPU, 1450 MHz (5800 MT/s) GDDR5 memory, Custom fan profile Hard Drive Western Digital Blue WD10EZEX 1 TB 7200 RPM, 16 MB Cache Unchanged Sound Integrated eight-channel HD Audio Unchanged Network Integrated GbE networking Unchanged Power EVGA 100-W1-0430-KR 430 W Unchanged Optical Asus 24x DVD burner DRW-24B1ST/BLK/B/AS Unchanged Software and Drivers Operating System Windows 8 Professional x64 Unchanged Graphics Driver AMD Catalyst 14.4 Unchanged