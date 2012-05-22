Core i5-3570K, -3550, -3550S, And -3570T: Ivy Bridge Efficiency

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11, Integrated Vs. Entry-Level Discrete
We see four very different things in these charts.
First, the fastest solution (according to the Performance suite score) is a Core i7-3770K with a Radeon HD 6570. Without question, it’s better to get a low-end discrete card than to rely on any integrated solution.
Then, the A8-3850 with built-in Radeon HD 6550D graphics comes in second place in the graphics benchmarks. Where AMD’s A8 really suffers is the Physics suite. Lackluster processor performance hammers the rate at which this threaded test renders frames, yielding a dead-last finish.
As we might expect, the Core i7-3770K with its native HD Graphics 4000 engine places third in the graphics test, achieving half the score of the discrete card. It’s also interesting to note that the same CPU sheds more than 2000 points in the Physics suite, depending on whether its GPU is turned on or not. Remember that the graphics core shares resources like cache and system memory bandwidth.
Lastly, the HD Graphics 2500 solution simply underperforms.
Actually a lot of sites have shown just what Chris is talking about. Even a dual core Pentium with a HD6670 beats the top end Llano piece (a quad core) even with CFX of the IGP with a HD6570. Llano is great for some things but overall in DT its only a low end entry level product and is much weaker per core and per clock than Intels CPUs.
What Chris did was pulled the same charts from his first IB review and added in the HD2500 (the new low end Intel IGP) for comparison.
If someone cannot take this information and realize that its just for comparison and that its not to show anything better, then thats their problem. If this was a Llano article, or the Trinity article when it comes out, you better believe Chris will do everything to check ever performance aspect. But its not. Its an article to see if the T and S models are worth it.
Overll, llano is overrate in my book. We have barley sold any at my work place. Just doesn't have the pulling power like a CPU and discrete GPU does.