Corsair AX1000 PSU Review: Titanium-Class Efficiency, at a Premium Price

Corsair's AX1000 is one of the best 1kW power supplies available. If you want the highest possible performance matched with quiet operation, don't hesitate to make it the centerpiece of your next build (provided the price doesn't scare you off).

Today's best Corsair AX1000 deals 266 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ALIMENTATIONS CORSAIR 851... Amazon Prime £250.86 View

Features and Specifications

Corsair's AX1000, along with the 80 PLUS Platinum- and Titanium-rated Seasonic Prime models, are currently the best 1kW PSUs that money can buy. The recently refreshed AX family consists of high-performance 1000W and 850W models, which are ideal for enthusiasts with power-hungry hardware they want to overclock. Both PSUs are based on the amazing Seasonic Prime Titanium platform. And although this is an analog design, it still sets an example for digital platforms to follow.

The AX1000 is not an inexpensive power supply; it mostly caters to builders who view their PSU purchase as an investment. Shouldn't we all think that way, though? After all, your PSU is the heart of your PC.

At least for the time being, there is no 1000W model in the AXi family. The AX1000 plays alone, followed by the lower-rated HX1000 and HX1000i in Corsair's portfolio.

On the other hand, the AX850 looks similar to the AX860i. It lacks a digital interface, but offers a better efficiency classification, partially justifying a higher price.

Image 1 of 17 Image 2 of 17 Image 3 of 17 Image 4 of 17 Image 5 of 17 Image 6 of 17 Image 7 of 17 Image 8 of 17 Image 9 of 17 Image 10 of 17 Image 11 of 17 Image 12 of 17 Image 13 of 17 Image 14 of 17 Image 15 of 17 Image 16 of 17 Image 17 of 17

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic Max. DC Output 1000W Efficiency 80 PLUS Titanium, ETA-A+ (91-94%) Noise LAMBDA-A (20-25 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (Fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over-Voltage Protection ✓ Under-Voltage Protection ✓ Over-Power Protection ✓ Over-Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over-Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 135mm fluid dynamic bearing fan (HA13525M12F-Z) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (selectable) Dimensions ( W x H x D ) 152 x 87 x 172mm Weight 2.06 kg (4.54 lb ) Form Factor ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 25 25 83 3 0.3 Watts 125 996 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 1000

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (610mm) 1 1 16-20AWG Yes 4+4 pin EPS12V (650mm) 2 2 18AWG Yes 6+2 pin PCIe (670mm+100mm) 4 8 16-18AWG Yes SATA (460mm+110mm+110mm+110mm) 4 16 18AWG No Four-pin Molex (450mm+100mm+100mm+100mm) 2 8 18AWG No FDD Adapter (110mm) 1 1 22AWG No AC Power Cord (1400mm) 1 1 14AWG -

This is a fully modular PSU with fairly long cables. With that said, we'd expect the distance between peripheral connectors (especially the four-pin Molex ones) to be greater. Moreover, the EPS connectors should utilize thicker wires for lower voltage drops under high loads.

The number of SATA connectors is amazingly high, and it is nice to get so many four-pin Molex connectors as well. There's even a bundled Berg adapter for enthusiasts who still need a FDD connector.

Image 1 of 12 Image 2 of 12 Image 3 of 12 Image 4 of 12 Image 5 of 12 Image 6 of 12 Image 7 of 12 Image 8 of 12 Image 9 of 12 Image 10 of 12 Image 11 of 12 Image 12 of 12

Component Analysis

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic Platform Model Prime Primary Side Transient Filter 6x Y caps, 3x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC thermistor & relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x Vishay LVB2560 (600V, 25A @ 105°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPP60C7099 (650V, 14A @ 100°C, 0.099Ω) APFC Boost Diode 1x STPSC10H065D (600V, 10A @ 135°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Hitachi (400V, 470uF, 2000h @ 105°C, HU) 1x Hitachi (400V, 820uF, 2000h @ 105°C, HU) Main Switchers 4x Infineon IPP50R140CP (550V, 15A @ 100°C, 0.14Ω) Drivers For Main Switchers 2x Silicon Labs Si8230BD APFC Controller ON Semiconductor NPC1654 Switching Controller Champion CM6901 Topology Primary side: Full-bridge & LLC resonant converter Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 6x Nexperia PSMN1R0-40YLD (40V, 280A @ 25°C, 1.4 mΩ) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 6x Infineon BSC0906NS PWM Controller: APW7159 Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (105°C, W, KZE, KYB), Nippon Chemi-Con (4000-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), Rubycon (3-6000h @ 105°C, YXG), Nichicon (5000-6000h @ 105°C, HV) Polymers: FPCAP, Nippon Chemi-Con Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7527V (OVP, UVP, OCP, SCP, PG ) & AS393M Fan Model Hong Hua HA13525M12F-Z (135mm, 12V, 0.36A, 1800 RPM, fluid dynamic bearing) 5VSB Circuit Buck Converter Leadtrend LD7750R Rectifiers STMicroelectronics STU6N65K3 (650V, 3A @ 100°C, 1.3Ω) Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 4.5 mΩ) -12V Circuit Buck Converter Lite-On LSP5523 (3A max output current )

The AX1000's platform is the same one used in Seasonic's top-notch Seasonic Prime Titanium (and Platinum) models. It is built using high-quality components from companies like Vishay, Infineon, and Nexperia. In addition to its Japanese electrolytic caps, the secondary side also features a number of polymer capacitors from FPCAP and Chemi-Con.

A fluid dynamic bearing-based cooling fan serves up a longer useful life than lower-cost alternatives. And even though the -12V rail goes unutilized these days, we're still glad to see a proper rectifier used for it instead of a plain diode.

Image 1 of 42 Image 2 of 42 Image 3 of 42 Image 4 of 42 Image 5 of 42 Image 6 of 42 Image 7 of 42 Image 8 of 42 Image 9 of 42 Image 10 of 42 Image 11 of 42 Image 12 of 42 Image 13 of 42 Image 14 of 42 Image 15 of 42 Image 16 of 42 Image 17 of 42 Image 18 of 42 Image 19 of 42 Image 20 of 42 Image 21 of 42 Image 22 of 42 Image 23 of 42 Image 24 of 42 Image 25 of 42 Image 26 of 42 Image 27 of 42 Image 28 of 42 Image 29 of 42 Image 30 of 42 Image 31 of 42 Image 32 of 42 Image 33 of 42 Image 34 of 42 Image 35 of 42 Image 36 of 42 Image 37 of 42 Image 38 of 42 Image 39 of 42 Image 40 of 42 Image 41 of 42 Image 42 of 42

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content