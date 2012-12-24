CPU Charts 2012: 86 Processors From AMD And Intel, Tested

Intel: Sandy Bridge
Sandy Bridge does borrow from Nehalem. However, this is a new architecture for Intel, so there are also a lot of new features, including a more advanced HD Graphics component and a ring bus able to feed on-die subsystems faster and more efficiently.
Previously, graphics, PCI Express, and memory control were separate from the processing cores. Now, all of the logic exists on the same piece of silicon, manufactured at 32 nm. Intel maintains the Core i3, i5, and i7 brands, but adjusts its model names to indicate that Sandy Bridge is the second generation of Core processors. Gone is LGA 1156, unfortunately, replaced by the LGA 1155 interface.
Sandy Bridge-based chips can be found with two, four, or six cores. All of the dual- and hexa-core versions, along with some of the quad-core models, have Hyper-Threading enabled, doubling the number of threads that the processor can handle simultaneously. In other words, six-core Sandy Bridge-E-based CPUs juggle up to 12 threads at a time. That sort of complexity imposes hefty power requirements, though: up to 130 W.
Really, most power users don't need those LGA 2011-based chips, since Intel's quad-core products that center on Sandy Bridge have little trouble competing against AMD's six-core Phenom IIs.
Benchmarked Intel Sandy Bridge-Based CPUs:
|Sandy Bridge
|Code Name
|Rev.
|Socket
|Number ofCores
|ClockFrequency
|L2 Cache
|L3 Cache
|iGPU
|MemoryController
|TDP
|Pentium G620
|Sandy Bridge
|Q0
|1155
|2
|2.6 GHz
|2 x 256 KB
|3 MB
|HD Graphics850-1100 MHz
|integrated up to DDR3-1066
|65 W
|Pentium G630
|Sandy Bridge
|Q0
|1155
|2
|2.7 GHz
|2 x 256 KB
|3 MB
|HD Graphics850-1100 MHz
|integrated up to DDR3-1066
|65 W
|Pentium G630T
|Sandy Bridge
|Q0
|1155
|2
|2.3 GHz
|2 x 256 KB
|3 MB
|HD Graphics650-1100 MHz
|integrated up to DDR3-1066
|35 W
|Core i5-2300
|Sandy Bridge
|D2
|1155
|4
|2.8 GHz
|4 x 256 KB
|6 MB
|HD Graphics 2000850-1100 MHz
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|95 W
|Core i5-2310
|Sandy Bridge
|D2
|1155
|4
|2.9 GHz
|4 x 256 KB
|6 MB
|HD Graphics 2000850-1100 MHz
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|95 W
|Core i5-2400
|Sandy Bridge
|D2
|1155
|4
|3.1 GHz
|4 x 256 KB
|6 MB
|HD Graphics 2000850-1100 MHz
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|95 W
|Core i5-2400S
|Sandy Bridge
|D2
|1155
|4
|2.5 GHz
|4 x 256 KB
|6 MB
|HD Graphics 2000850-1100 MHz
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|65 W
|Core i5-2500K
|Sandy Bridge
|D2
|1155
|4
|3.3 GHz
|4 x 256 KB
|6 MB
|HD Graphics 3000850-1100 MHz
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|65 W
|Core i5-2500T
|Sandy Bridge
|D2
|1155
|4
|2.3 GHz
|4 x 256 KB
|6 MB
|HD Graphics 2000850-1100 MHz
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|65 W
|Core i7-2600K
|Sandy Bridge
|D2
|1155
|4
|3.4 GHz
|4 x 256 KB
|8MB
|HD Graphics 3000850-1350 MHz
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|95 W
|Core i7-2700K
|Sandy Bridge
|D2
|1155
|4
|3.5 GHz
|4 x 256 KB
|8 MB
|HD Graphics 3000850-1350 MHz
|integrated up to DDR3-1333
|95 W
|Core i7-3930K
|Sandy Bridge-E
|C1
|2011
|6
|3.2 GHz
|6 x 256 KB
|12 MB
|-
|integrated up to DDR3-1600
|130 W
|Core i7-3960X
|Sandy Bridge-E
|C1
|2011
|6
|3.3 GHz
|6 x 256 KB
|12 MB
|-
|integrated up to DDR3-1600
|130 W
But i want some processors which were legendary overclockers, and representatives of their generation of CPU's, included with a nominal OC :
intel C2D E7300 : 2.66- > 3.33
Intel C2Q Q6600 : 2.4- > 3.0ghz
Intel i5-750 : 2.66 - >3.33
Its highly likely that a person has owned at least one of these CPU's. I want to know how well these compare to modern processors.
Agreed, maybe just one dual core and one quad? q9550 and e6850? not that I still own both of those or anything...
But let's do some math. Just for a rough order of magnitude I figure an average of 15% increase in performance per clock cycle, per generation (not including clock speed, number of cores, etc.). So if we start back at Conroe and work our way to present day Ivy Bridge, that's 5 new generations of processors. 1.15^5 = 2.01
Which means that an Ivy Bridge CPU at the same speed as a Conroe CPU (2006ish) is about 2x as fast per clock cycle, on average. Once you take into account faster clock speeds, number of cores, cache sizes, integrated memory controllers, etc. and more importantly what software will be used with the CPUs the real world performance difference could be almost nothing to somewhere around 10-15x as fast.
I digress. The point being, is I would like to see some more benchies Tom's! Prove me wrong!