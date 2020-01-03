Dell S3220DGF Gaming Monitor Review: High-Performance Work and Play

The S3220DGF offers four HDR picture modes. Three of them add edge enhancement, which makes the image look a bit artificial. Only the one labeled Desktop keeps the picture free of artifacts. It also offers the best accuracy for both color and luminance mapping.
HDR Brightness and Contrast
Any concerns about the S3220DGF’s brightness capability were addressed when we activated our HD Fury Integral. A full white field measured 506.7 nits brightness, which amply exceeds the monitor’s 450-nit rating. With so much output available, highlights really pop in HDR mode, making both games and videos look fantastic. A super-low black level delivers an impressive 18,026.2:1 HDR contrast ratio. Of all the edge-lit HDR displays we’ve reviewed, the S3220DGF has the largest dynamic range. Only a monitor with an OLED panel or full-array local dimming (FALD) backlight can do better.
Grayscale, EOTF and Color
It is possible to adjust the S3220DGF’s grayscale tracking in HDR mode, but those settings will carry over to SDR mode too. Luckily, the same tweaks work for both signal types. Brightness levels from 70% and up are a tad blue, but in actual content, this error will be very hard to spot. The EOTF high clip point of 69% is due to the excellent contrast built into this monitor.
In the color gamut tests, we see a general over-saturation of the inner targets with red hitting its 100% mark and green and blue coming up slightly short. That’s the color compromise we talked about earlier. The net result is a good picture that competently walks the line between sRGB and DCI.
MORE: Best Gaming Monitors
MORE: How We Test Monitors
MORE: All Monitor Content
and va... is not from the past? no new fast-ips?
I already bought two DELL 27" QHD monitors for work and they are simply amazing.
So having slightly bigger one, curved and 165Hz with HDR seems like the best combination for home, right?
So I have some questions about the monitor, and would love to get some answers, from not only Tom's, but from owners of this monitor.
Are there any issues at all using one of the latest NVIDIA GPUs with this monitor? No flickering, or briefly going blank issues?
How does text look on this monitor? Can you adjust the sharpness of text?
Are there any smearing / ghosting while gaming?
Lastly, the monitor supports DisplayPort 1.4, yet when I look at the included accessories on the Dell website, it says it comes with a DisplayPort 1.2 cable. If true, could this possibly be the reason some are having flickkering, and the brief blanking out issues? Can anyone confirm what the included cable version is? If it is, in fact, a 1.2 included cable, would it be best to purchase a certified 1.4 cable?
Thanks everyone!
I am coming from a 27" QHD monitor and I think the text may be a little less sharp but it is more than acceptable.
The monitor is a little pricey in the mainstream line up but how often do you really need to upgrade once you get to this size of monitor. For me, it was worth paying a little extra.
Hope this helps someone.
I went through the normal rundown: fresh install of Win10 LTSC, used the supplied DP cable, using the latest nvidia drivers, installed the monitor's INF driver, etc. For those of you are curious, I'm running a GeForce GTX Titan X.
Thanks for your reply. Freesync is enabled on the monitor. Is there anything else I may be missing?
https://www.nvidia.es/coolstuff/demos#!/g-sync
Also make sure you use a Displayport cable, Freesync compatible with GSync monitors don't work with HDMI cables if you're using a nVidia GPU.