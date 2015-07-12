Dell U3415W 34-Inch Ultra-Wide Curved Monitor Review

Packaging, Physical Layout And Accessories

The carton is nicely over-sized and more than up to the task of protecting a large, heavy monitor during shipment. The packing material is made from carefully folded corrugate rather than foam, so it’s much easier to recycle. Our sample arrived without a scratch.

The first thing that falls out when you open the box is a factory calibration data sheet. Each U3415W is individually adjusted on the production line. Our sample turned out to be one of the most accurate screens we’ve ever measured, and it matched the factory results perfectly.

The accessory bundle includes a DisplayPort cable with a mini-connector at one end, an HDMI cable, USB 3.0 and an IEC power cord for the internal power supply. There is also a snap-on cover for the input panel that hides the plugs after installation. You also get a quick start guide and a driver disc.

The base and upright are already assembled. All you need to do is snap the upright onto the panel and lift it out of the box.

Product 360

34-inch ultra-wide monitors are always impressive to look at whether they’re curved or flat. The U3415W makes an imposing statement with its black chassis and all-silver base. The build quality is top-shelf, with components that fit precisely together.

The screen coating is a 3H-rated plastic with a bit of gloss to it; its finish is not as flat as most. Thanks to the screen’s curve however, reflections aren’t a problem even when the room is brightly lit.

Unlike the LG 34UC97, Dell includes height and swivel adjustments in addition to a tilt function on the U3415W. You can’t rotate the panel to portrait mode, but given the curvature, that might be a bit awkward.

You can see the touch-sensitive controls in the panel’s lower right corner. They operate with just the right feel, and aren’t at all finicky like some. You can also see the speaker grill that covers two nine-watt transducers. They are small, so the sound doesn’t have much bass, but there is decent volume for most applications. If audio matters to you, it’s best to connect a cable to the analog output and use a good pair of desktop speakers.

From the top it’s easy to see the amount of curvature. It’s not a lot, and we think it’s just right for viewing at the typical two to three foot distance. The wrap-around brings the sides of the image just a bit closer, so you don’t have to turn your head as far to use the entire desktop.

Dell puts a smooth back piece on nearly all of its monitors, regardless of size or shape. In this photo, the input panel cover is in place, leaving just a small opening for the cables to exit. Ventilation is handled by a thin strip at the top. We had no issues with heat during our time with the U3415W.

There are a total of four video inputs available. The HDMI ports offer one each of MHL and version 2.0; which accepts the monitor’s native 3440x1440 resolution at 60Hz. In addition, there is one regular DisplayPort connector and one mini. The additional DP port in the photo is an output that can be used to daisy-chain a second screen using the MST feature.

The USB hub is somewhat unique. Two upstream ports allow two computers to share a single monitor, keyboard and mouse. The OSD allows assignment of each USB-A input to a specific video input — very cool!