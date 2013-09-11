HP EliteDisplay E271i Review: Solid Performance From A 27" Screen

Results: Pixel Response And Input Lag
To perform these tests, we use a high-speed camera that shoots at 1000 frames per second. Analyzing the video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero-percent signal to a 100% white field.
The pattern generator is placed at the base of the monitor so our camera can capture the precise moment its front-panel LED lights up, indicating that the monitor is receiving a video signal. With this camera placement, we can easily see how long it takes to fully display a pattern after pressing the button on the generator's remote. This testing methodology allows for accurate and repeatable results when comparing panels.
Here’s a shot of our test setup. Click on the photo to enlarge.
The brighter section of the camera’s screen is what appears in the video. You can see the lights of the pattern generator in the bottom of the viewfinder. We flash the pattern on and off five times and average the results.
The E271i is the snappiest monitor we’ve tested recently.
However, the more important figure is input lag. Again, these results should only be compared to one another, and not with the numbers posted by other publications that use different testing methods.
The HP is again, one of the faster monitors we’ve tested. It’s merely a coincidence that the other screens we chose for the comparison are just a tiny bit faster. Sixty milliseconds (40 ms input lag plus 20 ms draw time) puts the E271i in our top tier for absolute input lag. At this performance level, very few gamers would notice any delay in their control inputs. The only way to significantly improve on these numbers is to buy a high-refresh rate screen; which is a technology we'll also be reviewing very soon.
I'd guess it's merely a chicken/egg issue - people won't buy high-res screens until they are cheap and they won't be cheap until lots of people buy them.
That is the beauty of Capitalism. The rich have more than enough money, and will be more likely to spend money on something new. Companies wanting to maximize profits, try and make production cheaper. When company X makes production cheaper than company Y, then Y undercuts X and yay cheaper products.
Aside from the fact that compared to the QHD monitors you can pick up for under $300 this is garbage, it's just a silly format. Dated resolution on a cheap panel that's too big.
I understand where you are come from bot not every is looking for an extreme like that. If I had one of those I wouldn't complain. The monitor I currently have is better than this one, but that doesn't mean I wouldn't use this monitor. Tom's I believe is just trying to cater to everyone they can. So i say this kind of review is good for everyone.
Why on earth would anyone want 1920x1080 on a screen 27 inches diagonal? Are you looking for pot holes between the pixels?
The reason I say this is, I work with media all day, We currently create, edit and produce 4k video and store it for transfer to quad layer blu-ray disc's (200GB).
Also, if you use any digital camera over 8MP, you will get close to a 1:1 pixel ratio at 4K resolutions.
We want to see a continuous image and seeing the gaps between the pixels is distracting.
24 inch monitors should have a minimum 4k pixel resolution, 708 might be able to get away with 4k on a 27 inch, but 8k would be better.
Now, lets look at the other side, How much would a 24 inch 1920x1080 flat trinitron cost you back in the day? $6,000 ? $12,000?