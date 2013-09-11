HP EliteDisplay E271i Review: Solid Performance From A 27" Screen

Packaging, Physical Layout, And Accessories

The packaging is up to HP’s usual high standard, featuring a double-corrugated suitcase-style container and plenty of molded Styrofoam to protect the contents. Upon opening the box, we found a complete bundle of cables, including VGA, DisplayPort, and USB. The power supply is internal, so only a standard IEC power cord is needed to supply the juice. Also in the upper foam block is a CD containing the manual, drivers, and HP’s Display Assistant software.

Product 360

With the monitor freed of its packaging, the base appears to be permanently integrated. It is, in fact, removable, though, if you want to use a 100 mm VESA mount. No assembly is required; simply pull on the base until it’s perpendicular to the screen.

Position adjustments include tilt, six inches of height, and rotation to portrait mode. The tilt adjustment is quite stiff, but once you find the right angle, that turns into a blessing since the panel doesn't move as you manipulate the front-panel controls. The base has a fairly small footprint, so there’s no real need for swivel functionality.

The screen also has an excellent anti-glare layer that rejects reflections without compromising clarity. Overall, the EliteDisplay E271i's heavy plastic components feel extremely well-made. HP's styling in general is a welcome update from the company's past efforts. There are no more gray accents, and the whole panel is thinner and sleeker.

Like most monitors, there is a bulge on the back that adds a bit of thickness. Very few users flush-mount their PC displays on the wall (an arm is far more likely), so we don't consider this to be a big deal.

Just beneath the edges of the upright are the VESA mount screws. Removing the base allows you to use the bracket of your choice.

For those of you who do a lot of writing, the E271i has a portrait mode. You have to give up the height adjustment to use the monitor this way. And be forewarned that a 27-inch screen in portrait mode is really tall.

Inputs face downward, and include one DVI, one DisplayPort, and one VGA connector. There is no HDMI connectivity, though you could always go with a DVI-to-HDMI adapter if you need to attach a DVD or Blu-ray player.

The USB-B port feeds two side-mounted USB-A (2.0) connectors. There is no provision for audio output, but HP does sell a USB-powered speaker bar that attaches to the panel’s bottom edge.