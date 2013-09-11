HP EliteDisplay E271i Review: Solid Performance From A 27" Screen

Results: Color Gamut And Performance

Color gamut is measured using a saturation sweep that samples the six main colors (red, green, blue, cyan, magenta, and yellow) at five saturation levels (20, 40, 60, 80, and 100%). This provides a more realistic view of color accuracy. Since there are no color management controls on the HP E271i, we're only showing the post-calibration graphs (although we’re sure they'd look pretty much the same out-of-box).

The E271i falters ever so slightly. Our gamut chart shows a slight under-saturation of red until the 80 percent mark. Plus, green and magenta are clocked a little away from their targets. On the luminance graph, we can see levels that are too high at all saturation points. This negatively affects the Delta E values, which take both gamut points and luminance into account. The errors are right around the three mark, making them barely visible, if at all.

Here’s the round-up of our same group of FHD and QHD monitors.

The HP is in last place, squeaking in just below the visibility cutoff.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998

There are basically two categories of displays in use today: those that conform to the sRGB/Rec 709 standard like HDTVs, and wide-gamut panels that show as much as 100 percent of the Adobe RGB 1998 spec. We use Gamutvision to calculate the gamut volume, based on an ICC profile created from actual measurements. We’ve expanded the chart from previous reviews, to also include the sRGB gamut volume.

The HP falls a tad short of the full sRGB gamut due to its under-saturation of blue, cyan, and green. These are tiny errors and will not affect usability. This display is not the best choice for professional graphics since it doesn’t offer the wider Adobe RGB 1998 gamut. It is, however, just fine for video and gaming.