Five Z97 Express Motherboards, $160 To $220, Reviewed

Z97X-UD5H Software

Gigabyte EasyTune hasn’t changed much in the past year or two, but the company does help us include more readable screenshots by reducing the size of its GUI. Default overclocking profiles for the tested Core i7-4970K include 4.60 GHz at 1.35 V CPU core, 4.80 GHz at 1.50 V, and a 5.00 GHz setting that we didn’t even try for fear of frying our CPU.

An automatic tuning algorithm nudged our processor up to 5.10 GHz. Like the other “Smart Quick Boost” settings, the software wasn't as smart as it purported, and the only quick thing about it was the speed with which our system crashed upon the application of a heavy software load. Each CPU is unique though, so perhaps you’ll have better luck.

EasyTune’s advanced settings mostly work, we were able to measure voltage changes at the Z97X-UD5H’s voltage detection points, and CPU-Z was able to detect set changes in base clock and CPU multiplier. DRAM multiplier changes still require a reboot, and DRAM timings are still locked out.

One of the ways Gigabyte shrank its EasyTune menus was placing its hardware monitor on the right edge of the screen, at full height. I cropped this image before shrinking it.

Unlike most system information pages, the one in Gigabyte EasyTune adds fan controls. You can choose between automatic and manual methods, including setting your own temperature-to-RPM slope.