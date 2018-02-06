Which GPU Is Best for Mining Ethereum? AMD and Nvidia Cards, Tested

Tom's Hardware's Optimized GPU/GDDR5 Settings

In addition to recording the performance of each card at stock clock rates and after memory overclocking, we also tried to optimize the GPU/GDDR5 frequencies and GPU voltage to achieve the highest hash rate possible at the lowest power consumption. In other words, we shot for the best possible efficiency in a search for each board's sweet spot.

The table below includes all of the settings we used. Of course, each card is different, so these parameters are specific to our samples. Still, they roughly illustrate what each architecture is capable of.

It's definitely possible to push efficiency even further. For example, you can fight for lower voltages, reducing power consumption at a given clock rate. But your success rate is going to be situational, and largely dependent on luck.

Optimal Settings For Each Card

Model MH/s Power Consumption GPU GDDR5 MSI GTX 1050 Ti Gaming X 4G 14.6 53W 1366 MHz(1.043V) 2125 MHz Gigabyte GTX 1060 3G 23.3 71W 1152 MHz(0.843V) 2275 MHz MSI GTX 1060 6G 24.1 100W 1442 MHz(0.981V) 2304 MHz Asus GTX 1060 Strix OC 6G 23.5 74W 1177 MHz(0.762V) 2352 MHz Asus RX 580 OC 4G 24.0 120W 1140 MHz(0.937V) 1900 MHz BIOSmod 24.7 120W 1140 MHz(0.937V) 1925 MHz MSI RX 580 Gaming 4G 22.3 120W 900 MHz(0.943V) 2000 MHz BIOSmod 29.1 143W 1155 MHz(0.943V) 2075 MHz Asus RX 570 Strix Gaming OC 4G 23.9 109W 1040 MHz(0.931V) 1925 MHz BIOSmod 27.4 112W 1020 MHz(0.887V) 2000 MHz MSI RX 560 Aero ITX OC 4G 11.2 38W 949 MHz 1750 MHz BIOSmod 14.6 48W 1094 MHz 2000 MHz Sapphire RX 560 Pulse OC 4G 11.3 42W 949 MHz 1750 MHz BIOSmod 12.5 43W 949 MHz 1775 MHz Sapphire RX 550 Pulse 4G 9.7 47W 999 MHz 1975 MHz BIOSmod 10 47W 949 MHz 1975 MHz XFX RX 480 8G 26.8 136W 1075 MHz(0.987V) 2225 MHz BIOSmod 29.6 140W 1075 MHz(0.987V) 2150 MHz MSI RX 470 Gaming X 4G 21.8 115W 1125 MHz(0.987V) 1750 MHz BIOSmod 24.8 120W 1125 MHz(0.987V) 1750 MHz Sapphire RX 470 Mining 4G 22.6 117W 900 MHz 1850 MHz BIOSmod 30.2 143W 1170 MHz 2150 MHz XFX R9 390 8G 22.6 182W 800 MHz(1.047V) 1500 MHz



