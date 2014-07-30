AMD FirePro W8100 Review: The Professional Radeon R9 290

Dimensions, Weight, Features and Pictures

Pictures, Features, and Connectors

Let’s first take a look at the most important dimensions, and then move on to the pictures and features.

Dimensions and Weight Length 282 mm, or >300 mm including the power connectors(the PCIe power connectors are in the back) Depth 34 mm from PCB to top of fans5 mm from back of PCB to top of back plate Height 103 mm from top of PCIe slot Weight 1086 g

Just like AMD's FirePro W9100, the W8100 looks quite inconspicuous. Its plain black plastic cover reminds us of the Radeon HD 6970. Even the reference cooler appears to remain the same, which is somewhat disappointing next to Nvidia's redesigned Quadro cards.

The FirePro W8100’s thermal solution employs the same vapor chamber cooler we know from AMD's W9100 and W9000. The prominent red fan forces air through the cooler. Heated air is expelled through the left side of the card, out of its I/O bracket. As we already know from Radeon R9 290X Review: AMD's Back In Ultra-High-End Gaming, there is no way for this configuration to run quietly. But we are certain that it does its job.

The back of the card is dominated by a metal plate, which adds rigidity and does double duty cooling the memory packages mounted on that side of the PCB. There’s something new as well, though. Rubber spacers are glued onto the card to guarantee enough space between graphics cards in a multi-GPU setup.

There's not much to see on the bottom except for this card's closed shroud. Those rubber spacers are pretty obvious.

The top of the card doesn’t sport any CrossFire connectors. Remember, though, that the Hawaii GPU employs a DMA engine, which enables CrossFire support through the PCI Express bus.

There is one header along the top edge though, which is also present on the FirePro W9000. It's used for connecting AMD's FirePro S400 synchronization module.

Two six-pin auxiliary power connectors are found on the back of AMD's FirePro W8100, which is a change from the W9100's six- and eight-pin inputs. This reconfirms the new card’s lower power consumption.

Slot Panel Connectors

Four DisplayPort connectors drive up to a quartet of 4K panels at 30 Hz. Or, you can connect three 4K panels at 60 Hz. The Hawaii GPU comes equipped with six display engines though, so it's possible to attach an MST hub and attach that many screens at lower resolutions. There is also a three-pin mini-DIN connector for 3D displays.