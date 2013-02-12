Gaming Shoot-Out: 18 CPUs And APUs Under $200, Benchmarked

Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
When it first came out, Skyrim was brutally hard on any processor other than a Core i5 or i7. But we've seen a number of patches that help fix the performance issues that previously plagued this title.
Only the Athlon II X3 and A4 APUs fall below the 50 FPS average, and only the A4s drop under 40. That's a lot different from what we saw in Picking A Sub-$200 Gaming CPU: FX, An APU, Or A Pentium? a year ago.
Intel's dual-core Pentium fares much better in Skyrim than it did in Metro 2033 or Far Cry 3.
An analysis of frame rates over time turn up no surprises. The only processor that falls below a 30-FPS minimum is the A4-5300.
The consecutive frame latencies are both short and consistent. Even the slowest dual-core APUs demonstrate a six-millisecond lag at the 95th percentile.
what is the point of running the latency tests if you're not going to use it in your conclusion?
Nice observation. I was wondering the same thing. It's time you provide conclusion based upon what you intended to test and not otherwise. You could state the FPS part after the fact.
We absolutely did take latency into account in our conclusion.
I think the problem is that you totally misunderstand the point of measuring latency, and the impact of the results. Please read page 2, and the commentary next to the charts.
To summarize, latency is only relevant if it's significant enough to notice. If it's not significant (and really, it wasn't in any of the tests we took except maybe in some dual-core examples), then, obviously, the frame rate is the relevant measurement.
*IF* the latency *WAS* horrible, say, with a high-FPS CPU, then in that case latency would be taken into account in the recommendations. But the latencies were very small, and so they don't really factor in much. Any CPUs that could handle at least four threads did great, the latencies are so imperceptible that they don't matter.
Not really. We just report them a little differently in an attempt to distill the result. Read page 2.
I'm not sure what you're referring to. When we test games, we use a number of different settings and resolutions.