Five Overclocked GeForce GTX 560 Cards, Rounded-Up

We were foiled in our quest to find the best vendor-provided GPU cooler for Nvidia's GeForce GTX 560. But out of the ashes sprung a round-up of cards armed with those very same solutions. Which of these five GF114-based boards is right for you?

Overclocking And Multi-Monitor Performance

We'll use Battlefield 3 to assess the performance of these cards overclocked as far as we're able to push them.

Stock, these cards are all about five frames per second away from each other, as we established a couple of pages ago (between 38.5 and 43.5 FPS).

When we overclock them, the finishing order changes. However, we maintain that approximately 5 FPS spread, which rises to somewhere between 45.1 and 51.5 FPS.

Considering the overclocked cores are all within 40 MHz of each other, memory bandwidth probably plays the biggest role in differentiating these boards. Interestingly, the lowest-priced card from ECS manages to achieve the highest overclocked performance, suggesting that your mileage will almost certainly vary.

Now, let’s look at multi-monitor performance with Galaxy’s GeForce GTX 560 MDT x4:

Using Ultra quality settings in Battlefield 3, multi-monitor performance drops off too fast to remain playable. We'll need to shift down to less-attractive detail settings in order to figure out where we're able to use three screens.

Dropping all the way down to Low quality is the only way to enable semi-playable performance, unfortunately. None of these results are ideal, mind you. The fact of the matter is that a GeForce GTX 560 isn't quite powerful enough on its own to facilitate hardcore gaming on a trio of displays. For that, you'd likely want a higher-end card like one of Galaxy's GeForce GTX 580 MDT boards or an SLI configuration from any Nvidia partner.

But with lowered settings and smaller triple-monitor configurations, the GeForce GTX 560 MDT x4 could be useful for driving less-demanding titles.

40 Comments Comment from the forums
  • pensivevulcan 19 January 2012 11:47
    Kepler is around the corner, so are lower end AMD 7000 series parts, this was interesting but wouldn't one want to wait for a plethora of reasons.
    Reply
  • payneg1 19 January 2012 12:19
    The Galaxy model comes closest with its 830/1002 MHz clocks, but Zotac's AMP! edition goes all the way to 950/1100 MHz.

    This dosent match with the above chart
    Reply
  • salad10203 19 January 2012 12:43
    Are those temps for real? My 280 gtx has never idled under 40C.
    Reply
  • crisan_tiberiu 19 January 2012 12:51
    so, basicaly if someone plays on a single monitor, there is no point going beyond a gtx 560 or a 6950 in today's games. (it slike in the "best gaming CPU chart", no point going beyond i5 2500k for gaming.
    Reply
  • giovanni86 19 January 2012 12:52
    salad10203Are those temps for real? My 280 gtx has never idled under 40C.Your kidding right, my overclocked 580GTX at 60% fan speed idles at 32c. Cards down clock themselves which allows them to run cooler at idle temps even if it were clocked at upwards i don't think a card would get hot unless it was being used.
    Reply
  • crisan_tiberiu 19 January 2012 12:52
    sorry, i ment single monitor @ 1080p :P.
    Reply
  • 19 January 2012 14:37
    Im surprised they got 5 OCed GPUs to run BF3 without crashing
    Reply
  • justme1977 19 January 2012 14:53
    crisan_tiberiu
    I have the feeling that even a i5 2500k@4ghz bottlenecks a 7970 @1080p in most newer games.
    If the GPU market goes the way it does, it won't take long that even midrange cards will be bottlenecked @1080p by the cpu.


    Reply
  • wizloa 19 January 2012 15:04
    heh, my 4870 runs at 80c regardless of idle or load
    Reply
  • FunSurfer 19 January 2012 16:22
    I think there is an error on the Asus idle voltage: instead "0.192 V Idle" it should be 0.912
    Reply