Five Overclocked GeForce GTX 560 Cards, Rounded-Up

Overclocking And Multi-Monitor Performance

We'll use Battlefield 3 to assess the performance of these cards overclocked as far as we're able to push them.

Stock, these cards are all about five frames per second away from each other, as we established a couple of pages ago (between 38.5 and 43.5 FPS).

When we overclock them, the finishing order changes. However, we maintain that approximately 5 FPS spread, which rises to somewhere between 45.1 and 51.5 FPS.

Considering the overclocked cores are all within 40 MHz of each other, memory bandwidth probably plays the biggest role in differentiating these boards. Interestingly, the lowest-priced card from ECS manages to achieve the highest overclocked performance, suggesting that your mileage will almost certainly vary.

Now, let’s look at multi-monitor performance with Galaxy’s GeForce GTX 560 MDT x4:

Using Ultra quality settings in Battlefield 3, multi-monitor performance drops off too fast to remain playable. We'll need to shift down to less-attractive detail settings in order to figure out where we're able to use three screens.

Dropping all the way down to Low quality is the only way to enable semi-playable performance, unfortunately. None of these results are ideal, mind you. The fact of the matter is that a GeForce GTX 560 isn't quite powerful enough on its own to facilitate hardcore gaming on a trio of displays. For that, you'd likely want a higher-end card like one of Galaxy's GeForce GTX 580 MDT boards or an SLI configuration from any Nvidia partner.

But with lowered settings and smaller triple-monitor configurations, the GeForce GTX 560 MDT x4 could be useful for driving less-demanding titles.