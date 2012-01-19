Trending

Five Overclocked GeForce GTX 560 Cards, Rounded-Up

By

We were foiled in our quest to find the best vendor-provided GPU cooler for Nvidia's GeForce GTX 560. But out of the ashes sprung a round-up of cards armed with those very same solutions. Which of these five GF114-based boards is right for you?

Zotac AMP! ZT-50702-10M GeForce GTX 560

Zotac’s PCB measures 9" x 4.5", which increases to about 9.5" x 5" when you include the bezel. This card costs $220 on Newegg, which is comparable to Asus' DirectCU II/TOP.

Zotac’s AMP! moniker is used to designate its highest-end overclocking effort, and its 950 MHz core and 1100 MHz memory clocks are 160 and 98 MHz higher than Nvidia's reference spec, making them then most aggressive in our round-up.

Both six-pin auxiliary power connectors face the outside edge of the card, which could create space issues in enclosures without much room between add-in boards and hard drive trays.

Two 3” fans blow through a plastic shroud to keep the GPU cool. A trio of 8 mm heat pipes pulls heat away from the graphics processor and speeds up transfer to the aluminum cooling fins on the right edge of the card.

As with three of the competing cards seen already, Zotac's AMP! edition board gives you access to two dual-link DVI ports and a single mini-HDMI connector.

The bundle includes a mini-HDMI-to-HDMI adapter, DVI-to-VGA adapter, two dual Molex-to-six-pin power adapters, a driver disk, user manual, and Zotac Boost software bundle. This is the only card other than MSI’s to come with a game: a download voucher for Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood.

Overclocking

With a very high stock 1.15 V voltage setting, we didn't see the need to push power any further. Nevertheless, we were still able to overclock this card's core to 990 MHz and its memory to 1250 MHz, both of which are solid results.

40 Comments Comment from the forums
  • pensivevulcan 19 January 2012 11:47
    Kepler is around the corner, so are lower end AMD 7000 series parts, this was interesting but wouldn't one want to wait for a plethora of reasons.
    Reply
  • payneg1 19 January 2012 12:19
    The Galaxy model comes closest with its 830/1002 MHz clocks, but Zotac's AMP! edition goes all the way to 950/1100 MHz.

    This dosent match with the above chart
    Reply
  • salad10203 19 January 2012 12:43
    Are those temps for real? My 280 gtx has never idled under 40C.
    Reply
  • crisan_tiberiu 19 January 2012 12:51
    so, basicaly if someone plays on a single monitor, there is no point going beyond a gtx 560 or a 6950 in today's games. (it slike in the "best gaming CPU chart", no point going beyond i5 2500k for gaming.
    Reply
  • giovanni86 19 January 2012 12:52
    salad10203Are those temps for real? My 280 gtx has never idled under 40C.Your kidding right, my overclocked 580GTX at 60% fan speed idles at 32c. Cards down clock themselves which allows them to run cooler at idle temps even if it were clocked at upwards i don't think a card would get hot unless it was being used.
    Reply
  • crisan_tiberiu 19 January 2012 12:52
    sorry, i ment single monitor @ 1080p :P.
    Reply
  • 19 January 2012 14:37
    Im surprised they got 5 OCed GPUs to run BF3 without crashing
    Reply
  • justme1977 19 January 2012 14:53
    crisan_tiberiu
    I have the feeling that even a i5 2500k@4ghz bottlenecks a 7970 @1080p in most newer games.
    If the GPU market goes the way it does, it won't take long that even midrange cards will be bottlenecked @1080p by the cpu.


    Reply
  • wizloa 19 January 2012 15:04
    heh, my 4870 runs at 80c regardless of idle or load
    Reply
  • FunSurfer 19 January 2012 16:22
    I think there is an error on the Asus idle voltage: instead "0.192 V Idle" it should be 0.912
    Reply