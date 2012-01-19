Five Overclocked GeForce GTX 560 Cards, Rounded-Up

Zotac AMP! ZT-50702-10M GeForce GTX 560

Zotac’s PCB measures 9" x 4.5", which increases to about 9.5" x 5" when you include the bezel. This card costs $220 on Newegg, which is comparable to Asus' DirectCU II/TOP.

Zotac’s AMP! moniker is used to designate its highest-end overclocking effort, and its 950 MHz core and 1100 MHz memory clocks are 160 and 98 MHz higher than Nvidia's reference spec, making them then most aggressive in our round-up.

Both six-pin auxiliary power connectors face the outside edge of the card, which could create space issues in enclosures without much room between add-in boards and hard drive trays.

Two 3” fans blow through a plastic shroud to keep the GPU cool. A trio of 8 mm heat pipes pulls heat away from the graphics processor and speeds up transfer to the aluminum cooling fins on the right edge of the card.

As with three of the competing cards seen already, Zotac's AMP! edition board gives you access to two dual-link DVI ports and a single mini-HDMI connector.

The bundle includes a mini-HDMI-to-HDMI adapter, DVI-to-VGA adapter, two dual Molex-to-six-pin power adapters, a driver disk, user manual, and Zotac Boost software bundle. This is the only card other than MSI’s to come with a game: a download voucher for Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood.

Overclocking

With a very high stock 1.15 V voltage setting, we didn't see the need to push power any further. Nevertheless, we were still able to overclock this card's core to 990 MHz and its memory to 1250 MHz, both of which are solid results.