Five Overclocked GeForce GTX 560 Cards, Rounded-Up

Benchmark Results: AvP And Metro 2033

Now let’s add Aliens vs. Predator and Metro 2033 to the mix, both games with a deserved reputation for taxing graphics subsystems more than any other component.

All five contenders are playable at 1080p, so long as you don't use anti-aliasing. Similar to what we saw in Battlefield 3, roughly five frames per second separate the field.

Metro 2033 applies one of the most demanding loads we've ever seen, so it'd be expected that this title would effectively demonstrate differences in clock rate. Here we see a 7 FPS spread at 1080p.

We were forced to use the High quality preset in DirectX 9 because DirectX 10 and 11 are too slow to be playable at our desired resolution.