Nvidia GeForce GTX 590 3 GB Review: Firing Back With 1024 CUDA Cores

Benchmark Results: Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (DX11)

We see the closest finish yet in Battlefield: Bad Company 2. Both Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 590 and AMD’s Radeon HD 6990 perform almost identically. At 1680x1050, the GeForce card is on top, if only barely. By the time you hit 2560x1600, though, it’s putting down numbers slightly behind the 6990 at its stock settings.

If you’re playing on a 30” display and cranking up the visual details, a dual-GPU configuration is really the way to go in Battlefield. The fastest single-GPU card ducks in under 60 FPS, while the GTX 590 and 6990 hover above 80 FPS.