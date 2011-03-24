Trending

Nvidia GeForce GTX 590 3 GB Review: Firing Back With 1024 CUDA Cores

AMD shot for—and successfully achieved—the coveted “fastest graphics card in the world” title with its Radeon HD 6990. Now, Nvidia is gunning for that freshly-claimed honor with a dual-GF110-powered board that speaks softly and carries a big stick.

Benchmark Results: Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (DX11)

We see the closest finish yet in Battlefield: Bad Company 2. Both Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 590 and AMD’s Radeon HD 6990 perform almost identically. At 1680x1050, the GeForce card is on top, if only barely. By the time you hit 2560x1600, though, it’s putting down numbers slightly behind the 6990 at its stock settings.

If you’re playing on a 30” display and cranking up the visual details, a dual-GPU configuration is really the way to go in Battlefield. The fastest single-GPU card ducks in under 60 FPS, while the GTX 590 and 6990 hover above 80 FPS.

243 Comments
  • nforce4max 24 March 2011 19:18
    Nvidia like ATI should have gone full copper for their coolers instead of using aluminum for the fins. :/
  • The_King 24 March 2011 19:20
    The clock speeds are a bit of a disappointment as well the high power draw and the performance is not that better than a 6990. Bleh !
  • stryk55 24 March 2011 19:21
    Very comprehensive article! Nice job!
  • LegendaryFrog 24 March 2011 19:23
    I'm impressed, good to see Nvida has started to care about the "livable experience" of their high end products.
  • plznote 24 March 2011 19:24
    Great card. But low clocks.
    GREAT for overclocking!
  • darkchazz 24 March 2011 19:27
    Wow @ low noise
  • rolli59 24 March 2011 19:27
    Draw! Win some loose some. What is the fastest card? Some will say GTX590 others HD6990 and they are both right.
  • Scoregie 24 March 2011 19:40
    MMMM... HD 6990.... OR GTX 590... HMMM I'll go with a HD 5770 CF setup because im cheap.
  • Sabiancym 24 March 2011 19:42
    You can't say Nvidia wins based on the sound level of the cards. That's just flat out favoritism.

    I'll be buying a 6990 and water cooling it. Nothing will beat it.
  • Darkerson 24 March 2011 19:44
    rolli59Draw! Win some loose some. What is the fastest card? Some will say GTX590 others HD6990 and they are both right.Thats more or less how I feel. They both trade blows depending on the game.
