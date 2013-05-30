The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

Multi-GPU Results: Crysis 3

It really does take a couple of high-end GPUs to make Crysis 3 playable at 2560x1440 using the Very High system spec. The 770s aren’t much faster than the 680s, but even a pair of thousand-dollar Titans can’t hit a 60 FPS average.

With the exception of one taxing sequence, two GeForce GTX 770s maintain more than 40 FPS through our benchmark. The 680s dip under 40 a couple of times, and the GeForce GTX 690 even drops below 30 FPS. The 770 combo looks to be good for this game.

Worst-case variance spikes as high as 14 ms for the GeForce GTX 770s, which we know is something you’re going to perceive as inconsistent frame delivery. However, all of the Nvidia GPU combos appear subject to the same sort of peak, while average variance remains quite low.