The GeForce GTX 770 Review: Calling In A Hit On Radeon HD 7970?

Single-Card Results: Crysis 3

It takes a pair of GPUs to make Crysis 3 playable using the Very High system spec. GeForce GTX 770 is 11% quicker than the 680, but it still averages fewer than 30 FPS.

Even a GeForce GTX 690 struggles at certain points, dipping under 25 FPS when things get tough. It’ll be interesting to see if this game is playable when we drop two GTX 770s side-by-side in our overclocked gaming machine.

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 770 doesn’t achieve the fastest frame rates, but it does give us great frame time variance numbers, exhibiting very little difference in time between subsequent frames, indicating consistent delivery.

Meanwhile, the Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition that was doing so well before averages a disturbing 7 ms between frames, spiking as high as 20 ms when things get really bad.