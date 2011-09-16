GeForce GTX 580M SLI Vs. Radeon HD 6990M CrossFire

Benchmark Results: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat

CoP Benchmark loves Nvidia hardware (despite the fact that this was one of those games showcased by AMD for its DirectX 10.1 and 11 support), and the results are consistent through all resolutions.

A single Radeon HD 6970M tied to a slower Core i7-980X processor is the only solution not able to reach our target 40 FPS in this test's Ultra preset. And yet, some of the test scenes turn in scores far below the average, hurting the experience even on better solutions such as the single GTX 580M and single HD 6990M.

SLI rules the day, while CrossFire is good enough.