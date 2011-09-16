GeForce GTX 580M SLI Vs. Radeon HD 6990M CrossFire

Benchmark Results: Audio And Video Encoding
The reappearance of Lame MP3 came after our previous notebook reviews. However, we can still see that Intel's Core i7-990X completes our movie soundtrack transcode around four seconds faster than the Core i7-980X in iTunes. Both apps are single-threaded, demonstrating similar scaling properties.
Our iPad-format tests were also started after we’d already returned the Core i7-980X systems to their builders. While graphics overhead could impact these benchmarks, it’s too low in 2D mode to yield noticeable differences.
HandBrake and MainConcept continue to show negligible differences in non-graphics performance that might have been attributed to a change in graphics cards.
This entire article is eminently STUPID! Who is going to spend that kind of money on a notebook simply so they can play games on it?
And is there a human being on this planet that can make use of a resolution like 1920x1080 on a 17" notebook screen in order to play games?
It is little wonder that the rest of the world finds us degenerate when we will indulge ourselves with toys like this, and at such a scandalous price, while millions of our fellow human beings are simply starving to death as we speak ... ;(