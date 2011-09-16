GeForce GTX 580M SLI Vs. Radeon HD 6990M CrossFire

Benchmark Results: Audio And Video Encoding

The reappearance of Lame MP3 came after our previous notebook reviews. However, we can still see that Intel's Core i7-990X completes our movie soundtrack transcode around four seconds faster than the Core i7-980X in iTunes. Both apps are single-threaded, demonstrating similar scaling properties.

Our iPad-format tests were also started after we’d already returned the Core i7-980X systems to their builders. While graphics overhead could impact these benchmarks, it’s too low in 2D mode to yield noticeable differences.

HandBrake and MainConcept continue to show negligible differences in non-graphics performance that might have been attributed to a change in graphics cards.