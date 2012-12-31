Four Closed-Loop CPU Coolers Take On Noctua's NH-D14

Installing The H100i

Corsair’s LGA 2011 standoffs are male on both sides, using nuts to secure the pump’s mounting bracket. Alternative standoffs are used to engage the H100i’s LGA 1366/1155/1156/775 support plate. The H100i’s included AMD bracket clips to the retention mechanism normally found on those motherboards.

The H100i’s top bracket installs over the pump’s integrated power cable, but beneath its USB and fan cables. This dictates that the detachable cables are installed last.

After installing the H100i’s radiator, we ran all of its power cables through an access hole at the top of our case’s motherboard tray and looped its fan speed-indicator lead back through that hole to the motherboard’s CPU fan header.