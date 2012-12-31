Four Closed-Loop CPU Coolers Take On Noctua's NH-D14

Installing The H100i
Corsair’s LGA 2011 standoffs are male on both sides, using nuts to secure the pump’s mounting bracket. Alternative standoffs are used to engage the H100i’s LGA 1366/1155/1156/775 support plate. The H100i’s included AMD bracket clips to the retention mechanism normally found on those motherboards.
The H100i’s top bracket installs over the pump’s integrated power cable, but beneath its USB and fan cables. This dictates that the detachable cables are installed last.
After installing the H100i’s radiator, we ran all of its power cables through an access hole at the top of our case’s motherboard tray and looped its fan speed-indicator lead back through that hole to the motherboard’s CPU fan header.
Nice review as well. Too bad you didn't test NZXT kraken cpu coolers.
If you ask me, I'd rather stick with the D14
(Source: Using a Corsair H60 w/ 2 Noctua NF-F12's in push-pull config in my Lian-Li PC-Q08; such large air-coolers as the Noctua could not fit due to the limited vertical clearance above the CPU)
Bit-tech.net has a review of Thermaltake water coolers and their top end 240mm took the crown. Better than H100i and the rest shown here.
It is HUGE, but I got it for 50$ and to me that was a great value. It was also on for 50$ again at NCIX's boxing day sale.
Sure fills up an SSF system.
Not embedding the image because it may mess up the page.
http://imageshack.us/a/img39/1358/dsc0458s.jpg