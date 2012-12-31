Four Closed-Loop CPU Coolers Take On Noctua's NH-D14

CorsairLINK 2 Control Software
Priced a bit higher than most of its competitors, Corsair justifies the H100i's added cost by including full electronic controls. Those electronics are configured through its CorsairLINK 2 application.
Clicking the gauge icons on the System status screen’s left side brings up a configuration menu on the right. Fans can be set to a wide variety of profiles, though we tested Default and Maximum.
The H100i’s software can create a graph of temperature and fan speed over time, and even log these events to a file.
While hardware settings are found under its System tab, CorsairLINK 2’s software settings are found under its Options tab. These software settings include the previously-mentioned logging feature.
Most CorsairLINK 2 features need no further description. Remaining screenshots are available in this article’s photo gallery by clicking to expand any of the above images.
Nice review as well. Too bad you didn't test NZXT kraken cpu coolers.
If you ask me, I'd rather stick with the D14
(Source: Using a Corsair H60 w/ 2 Noctua NF-F12's in push-pull config in my Lian-Li PC-Q08; such large air-coolers as the Noctua could not fit due to the limited vertical clearance above the CPU)
Bit-tech.net has a review of Thermaltake water coolers and their top end 240mm took the crown. Better than H100i and the rest shown here.
It is HUGE, but I got it for 50$ and to me that was a great value. It was also on for 50$ again at NCIX's boxing day sale.
Sure fills up an SSF system.
Not embedding the image because it may mess up the page.
http://imageshack.us/a/img39/1358/dsc0458s.jpg