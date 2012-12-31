Four Closed-Loop CPU Coolers Take On Noctua's NH-D14

CorsairLINK 2 Control Software

Priced a bit higher than most of its competitors, Corsair justifies the H100i's added cost by including full electronic controls. Those electronics are configured through its CorsairLINK 2 application.

Clicking the gauge icons on the System status screen’s left side brings up a configuration menu on the right. Fans can be set to a wide variety of profiles, though we tested Default and Maximum.

The H100i’s software can create a graph of temperature and fan speed over time, and even log these events to a file.

While hardware settings are found under its System tab, CorsairLINK 2’s software settings are found under its Options tab. These software settings include the previously-mentioned logging feature.

Most CorsairLINK 2 features need no further description. Remaining screenshots are available in this article’s photo gallery by clicking to expand any of the above images.