PowerColor LCS AXR9 290X: Water Makes Hawaii Comfortable

Results: Arma 3

The 60 MHz advantage wielded by PowerColor’s LCS AXR9 290X shows up at 4800x900 and 5760x1080 using Arma 3’s standard quality preset. At 1920x1080, the results aren’t as consistent.

Minimum frame rate isn’t a problem when you play at this title's standard preset using such powerful graphics hardware.

Arma 3’s Ultra preset appears to make 1920x1080 results somewhat more relevant, though.

Performance drops to around 30 FPS for all four configurations at 5760x1080, raising the question of whether the game can actually be played smoothly at this combination of high resolution and the Ultra detail preset.

Our frame rate over time chart shows that 5760x1080 really is playable on a single card, if barely.