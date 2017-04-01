Mass Effect Andromeda Performance Review

Benchmarks: FPS, Frame Time, And Smoothness
Benchmark Sequence
Mass Effect: Andromeda has no built-in benchmark, so we had to pick a reproducible sequence for testing. We ended up choosing a scene on the planet Havari, which is loaded with lush vegetation. The sequence is composed of three parts: the first and third in exploration mode, and the middle sequence being a dialogue scene. It's about as CPU- and GPU-intensive as we could find. Other planets, like Eos, put less stress on our hardware.
High Quality - 1080p
The six best-performing cards are tested using the High quality preset. AMD's Radeon RX 460 and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 just aren't powerful enough for playable performance, so we leave them out. We're also trying the RX 480 and GTX 1060 6GB under Ultra quality.
The GeForce GTX 1060 6GB and 3GB, along with the GTX 970 and RX 480, are sufficiently powerful to run Mass Effect: Andromeda at High quality and in Full HD. Their average frame rates are better than or equal to 60 FPS, and they never drop below 30 FPS.
Adjusting the settings to Ultra, on the other hand, shows Nvidia's GTX 1060 6GB maintaining acceptable performance, while AMD's RX 480 falls apart.
Medium Quality - 1080p
Given that the RX 480 and GTX 1060 6GB are fast enough for High quality, we didn't bother testing them at Medium. Instead, the RX 460 and GTX 1050 are substituted in.
While the GeForce GTX 1060 3GB and GTX 970, along with the Radeon RX 470 and R9 390, run comfortably at Medium quality (with frame rates between 60 and 100 FPS), the RX 460 and GTX 1050 fall behind. They're still too slow for this quality preset. You must drop to the Low setting, and therefore 720p upscaled to 1080p, to see acceptable frame rates. Graphics quality takes a big hit, though.
The problem I see is that you didn't eliminate the CPU bottleneck which affects the GPU performance as well, for example PCGamer used different setup to eliminate the CPU bottleneck and all GPUs used where MSI. The results they got is that MSI RX 480 is slightly higher FPS than MSI 1060 (which is 300Mhz higher) on Ultra. While on Medium settings the Rx 480 is faster by around 10FPS.
I know this is not a GPU benchmark but since you include FPS/CPU/Memory it is a way to benchmark computer hardware.
http://www.pcgamer.com/mass-effect-andromeda-pc-performance-analysis/
Changed to HALF16 instead of Compressed to get less washed out gfx that have more depth to it
Changed to Double-buffering from Trippe-buffering to get rid of the console like high latency in the game = Much faster response and it also appeared to give a better frame pacing.
3440x1440 running with around 80-90 fps depending on area (gsyned 100 hz), no stuttering after the above was fixed.
The above along with some minor tweaks to light/shadow and the game is both responsive yet really beautiful
I think you mean you changed from double-buffering to tripple buffering. As tripple buffering is superior to double buffering in every aspect except gpu ram requirements :-)
As for physics engine issues they seem to pop up every where. From dead body's half in the ground, wild life materializing in the ground, floating objects and the occasional shooting the enemy and it not registering these all can be a turn off but when certain parts of terrain are rendered just plain wrong this is a full deal breaker.
This is most commonly seen by me on the Tempest's bridge and looking in to the escape pod room where Peebee hangs out. most times it will show space, stars nebula's and black, then slowly switch over to the actual room view.
GPU and CPU performance aside this thing needs some serious patch work.
It is obvious the whole meaning to this actical is completely lost on you even though it was strait spelled out for you. And I quote "How does it run on mainstream gaming hardware? We benchmark it on eight different graphics cards to find out." This was not a benchmark of the top GPU's and top CPU's but a bench mark of mid range hardware.
For this the article served it purpose But I would have liked to see other CPU's added in to the mix to show the CPU bottlenecks at what points.
Because very few of those that use Steam use 2k and even less use 4k monitors the mid-range segment is in the 1920X1080 resolution. For this game to run at 4k resolution more than one GTX1080 will be necessary and again puts it well out of the mid-range hardware that this article was meant to cover.
Actually no, proper triple buffering as long as the vram can afford it runs great on one card and is usually what i recommend myself but me:a's implementation with multiple cards / temporal aa causes frame time issues.
Where double / temporal works quite ok considering temporal have to xfer prev frame back and forth between the cards and an nvidia double sli bridge seems to be enough for quite acceptable min/avg fps.