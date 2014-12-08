How Realistic Is Multi-Monitor Gaming On A Budget?

Setting Up: Three-Monitor Gaming

Nvidia Surround



Setting up Nvidia’s Surround technology is fairly simple: open the Nvidia Control Panel and select “Configure Surround,” then check the box to “Span displays with Surround”.



Next, click “Configure” and set the position of each display by selecting the number shown on the corresponding monitor. Finally, if desired, you can use bezel correction to compensate for the physical space between monitor edges. To do this, select “Bezel Correction” and highlight a number. This brings up a small window that allows you to define the area. After that, click “Enable Surround” and you're ready to go.

AMD Eyefinity



Setting up Eyefinity is relatively simple too, though I had to run through the process twice because I made a mistake my initial attempt. First, select “Create Eyefinity Display Group.” Next, select your panel configuration (in my case, this was 3x1, representing three screens wide and one tall) and click “Next”.

Set the position of each display by selecting the corresponding blue-colored box to match the monitor with a blue overlay. After selecting two of these, the arrangement is complete. This is where I made my initial error, since the process wasn't completely intuitive.

AMD lets you mix displays with different dimensions and resolutions, which is a nice option. Of course, you can compensate for monitor bezels using Eyefinity, too. Simply click up or down on each display to align it to the grid pattern.