How Realistic Is Multi-Monitor Gaming On A Budget?

Setting Up: Three-Monitor Gaming
Nvidia Surround
Setting up Nvidia’s Surround technology is fairly simple: open the Nvidia Control Panel and select “Configure Surround,” then check the box to “Span displays with Surround”.
Next, click “Configure” and set the position of each display by selecting the number shown on the corresponding monitor. Finally, if desired, you can use bezel correction to compensate for the physical space between monitor edges. To do this, select “Bezel Correction” and highlight a number. This brings up a small window that allows you to define the area. After that, click “Enable Surround” and you're ready to go.
AMD Eyefinity
Setting up Eyefinity is relatively simple too, though I had to run through the process twice because I made a mistake my initial attempt. First, select “Create Eyefinity Display Group.” Next, select your panel configuration (in my case, this was 3x1, representing three screens wide and one tall) and click “Next”.
Set the position of each display by selecting the corresponding blue-colored box to match the monitor with a blue overlay. After selecting two of these, the arrangement is complete. This is where I made my initial error, since the process wasn't completely intuitive.
AMD lets you mix displays with different dimensions and resolutions, which is a nice option. Of course, you can compensate for monitor bezels using Eyefinity, too. Simply click up or down on each display to align it to the grid pattern.
For my work computer I will never again go back to having less than 2 displays (though the 3rd tends to get significantly less use, it is handy to have at times). When working with lots of office apps and web browsers it is extremely nice to have everything up at once where you can see it. Even at home when doing work at home I tend to use my desktop display as a 2nd for my gutless laptop rather than using the workhorse gaming/editing rig (plus, the laptop can't game... so less distracting).
But for gaming, I absolutely prefer a single large high-quality monitor to having 3 'normal' sized ones. I mean, if I could afford 3 high-end displays (and the GPU horsepower to drive them) then I would absolutely go for that. But as a general rule of thumb, at a given budget I find that having a single display that is as large and as nice as possible is much more enjoyable than having 3 mediocre displays.
http://i.imgur.com/eAz4LMp.jpg is my build, and I'd never drop below 4 monitors again. Ultra wide is ok for gaming, but productivity, multiple screens are needed.
Just because YOU do not see the need for something doesn't make the people that do idiots.
I mean 3 radeon 260's and nvidia 750's TI is still pretty cheap compared to a high end card!!
I'm at work in my cubicle and I'm currently writing this on a basic HP Probook 6575b which uses the AMD A6-4400M APU (Radeon HD7520G video chipset) connected to HP's docking station. I have (2) Samsung B2230's side by side and an HP P221 hanging on the wall in a portrait orientation.
Using basic Windows configuration, I have the P221 monitor offset so bottom portion is about 2" above the bottom of the Samsungs, and extends about 10" above. Even though the physical screen of the P221 does not align with the Samsungs, when I drag windows across the monitors, they stay exactly lined up; they don't get that disconnected offset. (I realize it may be hard to visualize).
The point being is that Windows' native monitor resolution settings will allow you do the basics needed to configure your three monitor setup as well as set things like offset and orientation. I think what throws off most people is that they don't realize that in the screen resolution settings, you can drag your monitors around and reorder and align them as needed.
One other tip... rather than have your monitors bezels next to each other, find your normal seating position. Now take your outer monitor and move the bezel so it's directly behind the middle monitor's bezel. Effectively you should be able to achieve the visual perception of only a single bezel divide instead of a double-wide.