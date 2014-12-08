How Realistic Is Multi-Monitor Gaming On A Budget?

How We Tested Triple-Monitor Gaming

As mentioned, not all games behave well in multi-monitor setups. The titles that work best tend to be in the first-person shooter (FPS) or simulation genres. With that in mind, I chose four shooters and two driving games to test whether my budget-oriented setups provided reasonable performance driving three screens. I went with some popular modern options (Battlefield 4, Titanfall and Grid 2), as well as a couple of older games (Call of Duty: Black Ops II and Dirt Showdown). For benchmarking, I used Fraps to record frames per second, GPU-Z to read specifications/sensors, MSI Afterburner for overclocking the GeForce and AMD's Catalyst Control Center Overdrive tool for overclocking the Radeon. For games that don't work across multiple monitors by default, I used a freeware utility called Widescreen Fixer to correct the issues. That software is a life-saver, and I have found success with it many times.

Multi-player gaming is difficult to benchmark consistently, so I tested several levels multiple times and recorded frame rate data to convey a broad picture of game play. I used the same settings on both video cards to facilitate a direct comparison.

For the test system, I used what I consider to be an average enthusiast-oriented gaming PC: an Intel Core i5-3570K overclocked to 4.2GHz and Corsair's LP Vengeance 1866MT/s memory set to a 2133MT/s on an ASRock Z77 Extreme4-M motherboard. This system may be overkill for testing value-oriented GPUs, but I want to give the cards a chance to shine without platform-imposed bottlenecks.