How Realistic Is Multi-Monitor Gaming On A Budget?

Results: Titanfall And Call Of Duty: Black Ops II
Titanfall
Titanfall has a lot of settings to tinker with, and I used a mixture of medium and low detail levels to get playable performance.
Surround on the GeForce GTX 750 Ti
I tried running at my native resolution with everything set to low, but wasn't happy with the combination. Although the average frame rate is in the low- to mid-30s, which I considered playable, I wanted a better-looking game. To that end, I set the resolution down one notch to 4800x900, overclocked the GPU and increased some of the detail settings to medium, leaving others at low. The result is a much better-looking picture at respectable performance levels.
Eyefinity on the Radeon R7 260X
Again I tried running at 5760x1080 and low detail settings. Though the image quality still wasn't very good, I wanted to make a comparison against Nvidia's GeForce GTX 750 Ti. As before, I duplicated my custom settings at 4800x900, improving the game's look and feel.
Call Of Duty: Black Ops II
The Call of Duty series consists of fast-paced action that's easy to jump into, and Black Ops II is no exception. It's an older title with a large supporting community, which is great. The title's engine isn't particularly demanding, meaning we should see exceptional performance across three monitors. While CoD isn't optimized for multiple monitors, the Widescreen Fixer app does a great job of adding functionality that the developers avoided.
Surround on the GeForce GTX 750 Ti
I started out with this game at 5760x1080, recording respectable results at medium-quality settings with AA and FXAA disabled, and ambient occlusion turned on. You do see screen tearing with v-sync disabled though, so I took the resolution down to 4800x900 and overclocked the GPU. This yielded an average of 95FPS, bottoming out at 58FPS. With v-sync enabled, the frame rate dropped to 30FPS too often for my liking.
Eyefinity on the Radeon R7 260X
As with the GeForce GTX 750 Ti, the game played smoothly on AMD's card, albeit with the same obvious tearing. When I lowered the resolution to 4800x900, the tearing went away and CoD was more enjoyable.
For my work computer I will never again go back to having less than 2 displays (though the 3rd tends to get significantly less use, it is handy to have at times). When working with lots of office apps and web browsers it is extremely nice to have everything up at once where you can see it. Even at home when doing work at home I tend to use my desktop display as a 2nd for my gutless laptop rather than using the workhorse gaming/editing rig (plus, the laptop can't game... so less distracting).
But for gaming, I absolutely prefer a single large high-quality monitor to having 3 'normal' sized ones. I mean, if I could afford 3 high-end displays (and the GPU horsepower to drive them) then I would absolutely go for that. But as a general rule of thumb, at a given budget I find that having a single display that is as large and as nice as possible is much more enjoyable than having 3 mediocre displays.
http://i.imgur.com/eAz4LMp.jpg is my build, and I'd never drop below 4 monitors again. Ultra wide is ok for gaming, but productivity, multiple screens are needed.
Just because YOU do not see the need for something doesn't make the people that do idiots.
I mean 3 radeon 260's and nvidia 750's TI is still pretty cheap compared to a high end card!!
I'm at work in my cubicle and I'm currently writing this on a basic HP Probook 6575b which uses the AMD A6-4400M APU (Radeon HD7520G video chipset) connected to HP's docking station. I have (2) Samsung B2230's side by side and an HP P221 hanging on the wall in a portrait orientation.
Using basic Windows configuration, I have the P221 monitor offset so bottom portion is about 2" above the bottom of the Samsungs, and extends about 10" above. Even though the physical screen of the P221 does not align with the Samsungs, when I drag windows across the monitors, they stay exactly lined up; they don't get that disconnected offset. (I realize it may be hard to visualize).
The point being is that Windows' native monitor resolution settings will allow you do the basics needed to configure your three monitor setup as well as set things like offset and orientation. I think what throws off most people is that they don't realize that in the screen resolution settings, you can drag your monitors around and reorder and align them as needed.
One other tip... rather than have your monitors bezels next to each other, find your normal seating position. Now take your outer monitor and move the bezel so it's directly behind the middle monitor's bezel. Effectively you should be able to achieve the visual perception of only a single bezel divide instead of a double-wide.