How Realistic Is Multi-Monitor Gaming On A Budget?

Results: Titanfall And Call Of Duty: Black Ops II

Titanfall

Titanfall has a lot of settings to tinker with, and I used a mixture of medium and low detail levels to get playable performance.



Surround on the GeForce GTX 750 Ti

I tried running at my native resolution with everything set to low, but wasn't happy with the combination. Although the average frame rate is in the low- to mid-30s, which I considered playable, I wanted a better-looking game. To that end, I set the resolution down one notch to 4800x900, overclocked the GPU and increased some of the detail settings to medium, leaving others at low. The result is a much better-looking picture at respectable performance levels.

Eyefinity on the Radeon R7 260X

Again I tried running at 5760x1080 and low detail settings. Though the image quality still wasn't very good, I wanted to make a comparison against Nvidia's GeForce GTX 750 Ti. As before, I duplicated my custom settings at 4800x900, improving the game's look and feel.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops II

The Call of Duty series consists of fast-paced action that's easy to jump into, and Black Ops II is no exception. It's an older title with a large supporting community, which is great. The title's engine isn't particularly demanding, meaning we should see exceptional performance across three monitors. While CoD isn't optimized for multiple monitors, the Widescreen Fixer app does a great job of adding functionality that the developers avoided.



Surround on the GeForce GTX 750 Ti

I started out with this game at 5760x1080, recording respectable results at medium-quality settings with AA and FXAA disabled, and ambient occlusion turned on. You do see screen tearing with v-sync disabled though, so I took the resolution down to 4800x900 and overclocked the GPU. This yielded an average of 95FPS, bottoming out at 58FPS. With v-sync enabled, the frame rate dropped to 30FPS too often for my liking.

Eyefinity on the Radeon R7 260X

As with the GeForce GTX 750 Ti, the game played smoothly on AMD's card, albeit with the same obvious tearing. When I lowered the resolution to 4800x900, the tearing went away and CoD was more enjoyable.