How Realistic Is Multi-Monitor Gaming On A Budget?

Results: Grid 2 And Dirt Showdown
Grid 2
You truly have to experience this game with a triple-monitor up to appreciate it. I ran the built-in benchmark and played several races to verify our performance results.
Surround on the GeForce GTX 750 Ti
With custom settings and no v-sync, the game ran at 5760x1080 smoothly. I benchmarked again after overclocking and saw performance increase a couple of frames per second, though I wouldn't call the step necessary.
The custom settings I used included a Medium preset, advanced fog disabled, cloth set to high, ambient occlusion set to high, soft ambient occlusion disabled, ground cover set to high, skidmarks on, advanced lighting disabled and global illumination turned off.
Eyefinity on the Radeon R7 260X
This game is part of the AMD Evolved program, so I expected it to run just as good or better on the Radeon compared to Nvidia's GeForce GTX 750 Ti, which it did. Overclocking yielded no real advantage; the outcome was nearly the same.
Dirt Showdown
This is an older game, so I knew it would run well on my system. I used custom settings, which included no multi-sampling, full-screen, 60Hz, and the detail options at High (except for advanced lighting and global illumination, both of which were disabled).
Surround on the GeForce GTX 750 Ti
Nvidia's GeForce GTX 750 Ti ran the game well using our customized settings.
Eyefinity on the Radeon R7 260X
As with Grid 2, I expected AMD's board to run Dirt Showdown well given its Gaming Evolved sponsorship. Game play looked fantastic at playable frame rates, similar to the GeForce GTX 750 Ti.
I'm at work in my cubicle and I'm currently writing this on a basic HP Probook 6575b which uses the AMD A6-4400M APU (Radeon HD7520G video chipset) connected to HP's docking station. I have (2) Samsung B2230's side by side and an HP P221 hanging on the wall in a portrait orientation.
Using basic Windows configuration, I have the P221 monitor offset so bottom portion is about 2" above the bottom of the Samsungs, and extends about 10" above. Even though the physical screen of the P221 does not align with the Samsungs, when I drag windows across the monitors, they stay exactly lined up; they don't get that disconnected offset. (I realize it may be hard to visualize).
The point being is that Windows' native monitor resolution settings will allow you do the basics needed to configure your three monitor setup as well as set things like offset and orientation. I think what throws off most people is that they don't realize that in the screen resolution settings, you can drag your monitors around and reorder and align them as needed.
One other tip... rather than have your monitors bezels next to each other, find your normal seating position. Now take your outer monitor and move the bezel so it's directly behind the middle monitor's bezel. Effectively you should be able to achieve the visual perception of only a single bezel divide instead of a double-wide.