How Realistic Is Multi-Monitor Gaming On A Budget?

Results: Grid 2 And Dirt Showdown

Grid 2

You truly have to experience this game with a triple-monitor up to appreciate it. I ran the built-in benchmark and played several races to verify our performance results.



Surround on the GeForce GTX 750 Ti

With custom settings and no v-sync, the game ran at 5760x1080 smoothly. I benchmarked again after overclocking and saw performance increase a couple of frames per second, though I wouldn't call the step necessary.

The custom settings I used included a Medium preset, advanced fog disabled, cloth set to high, ambient occlusion set to high, soft ambient occlusion disabled, ground cover set to high, skidmarks on, advanced lighting disabled and global illumination turned off.

Eyefinity on the Radeon R7 260X

This game is part of the AMD Evolved program, so I expected it to run just as good or better on the Radeon compared to Nvidia's GeForce GTX 750 Ti, which it did. Overclocking yielded no real advantage; the outcome was nearly the same.

Dirt Showdown

This is an older game, so I knew it would run well on my system. I used custom settings, which included no multi-sampling, full-screen, 60Hz, and the detail options at High (except for advanced lighting and global illumination, both of which were disabled).



Surround on the GeForce GTX 750 Ti

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 750 Ti ran the game well using our customized settings.

Eyefinity on the Radeon R7 260X

As with Grid 2, I expected AMD's board to run Dirt Showdown well given its Gaming Evolved sponsorship. Game play looked fantastic at playable frame rates, similar to the GeForce GTX 750 Ti.