NEC EA274WMi Monitor Review: Eco-Friendly At 2560x1440

The high pixel density of a 27-inch QHD monitor is fast becoming the desktop standard for power users. But prices are stalled in the $600 to $800 range. Today we check out NEC’s entry, the EA274WMi. Our hands-on review reveals what you get for your money.

Results: Color Gamut And Performance

Color gamut is measured using a saturation sweep that samples the six main colors (red, green, blue, cyan, magenta, and yellow) at five saturation levels (20, 40, 60, 80, and 100%). This provides the most realistic view of color accuracy possible.

First, we’ll show you the sRGB preset. This is still the EA274WMi’s Standard picture mode. sRGB has no adjustments available except Brightness and Contrast.

The most telling chart of the three is the CIE triangle. The primary colors are pretty close, although blue falls outside the gamut. And the cyan and magenta secondaries are outside of their targets because you can’t adjust grayscale in sRGB mode. If you read Display Calibration 201: The Science Behind Tuning Your Monitor, then you know accurate grayscale tracking is essential to lining up the secondary colors properly. Without the ability to adjust them, you’re stuck with the above gamut. Fortunately, the luminance values are almost perfect. You can see that NEC purposely lowered the brightness of blue in order to compensate for its oversaturated result at 100 percent.

Calibrating the EA274WMi in its Color Temp 3 mode produces far better numbers.

Blue is still over-saturated, but now the secondary colors are right where they should be. We only had to tweak the RGB sliders to achieve excellent color performance. The blue luminance at 100-percent saturation is still low, but that’s OK. Now the image looks perfectly accurate and natural as it should.

Returning to the comparison group...

An average error of 1.45 Delta E is very low, as we'd expect from a monitor selling for $800. This display is certainly worthy of a professional’s toolkit, as long as you don’t need the wider Adobe RGB color gamut. We’ll talk about that below.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

There are basically two categories of displays in use today: those that conform to the sRGB/Rec. 709 standard like HDTVs, and wide-gamut panels that show as much as 100 percent of the Adobe RGB 1998 spec. We use Gamutvision to calculate the gamut volume, based on an ICC profile created from our actual measurements. Although we recently tested a couple of screens that offer both gamuts, NEC's EA274WMi maxes out at sRGB.

sRGB is the gamut used for gaming and video content, and a majority of productivity applications. The NEC matches that volume almost perfectly. If you look at the CIE chart again, you’d think the volume is a little greater than 100 percent sRGB. But Gamutvision takes luminance into account as well. Blue, magenta, and to a slight extent red are a little low, which brings the overall percentage just under 100. Pros requiring an sRGB monitor would do well to consider this one.

17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mikenygmail 14 May 2014 11:24
    My 27" Monoprice IPS monitor was $300 total, with $10 in Rakuten credit to boot. So, it could be considered to be $290.

    I'm sure this monitor is slight better, but come on NEC, $800 is ridiculous.
    Even more ridiculous is this quote from the review:
    "At $800, this is the least-expensive high-res model in the line. "
    haha!
  • SessouXFX 14 May 2014 11:29
    I'll be glad when the QHD's get down to a more affordable price. They've been out for quite some time now. There's no reason to keep building these monitors for such a high premium, when 4K is on the horizion. Also, they should build these QHD's with better refresh rates already, and bigger screens too. We should be able to go to the store and buy quality 30 in.+ QHD's at around $300-600.
  • airborne11b 14 May 2014 15:51
    FFS! The ROG Swift is going to be coming out soon and it's sporting 144hz, 1ms response, 2560x1440 and G-sync... for like $799.

    The Korean 2560x1440's are in the $300 - $400 price range.

    Who the hell is pricing these things?
  • Jess Castro 14 May 2014 16:26
    When you can buy a 4k monitor for about the same price wtf are they thinking? I would not pay over 300 dollars for a 1440p monitor, espeically one without g-sync. Give me a 4k 27in 120hz+ ips with gysnc for around a grand and Im all in. Tired of being asked to pay a stupid premium for 15 year old tech that is on its deathbed.
  • Bondfc11 14 May 2014 18:55
    Overlord Computer has been selling their Tempest OC monitor for 2 years now and it is at $450 shipping and warrantied out of California. The Tempest is the only IPS that can be overclocked up to 120Hz that I know of. If you want an IPS at 1440 they should be on your list to check out - I have 3!! They also will have a Gsync IPS panel that will run native around 96Hz - the only one on the planet - those are the rumors at least.
  • Bondfc11 14 May 2014 18:58
    As for this quote in the article: "There is still no factory support for refresh rates greater than 60 Hz. "

    Untrue Overlord warranties their OC model and is the only OEM making IPS panels specifically for gamers. Why Tom's doesn't have one of the Tempests to review I still don't understand. Oh wait - that's right - it's pay to review on this site! DOH!
  • nebun 14 May 2014 18:59
    everyone is talking about qhd this and qhd that....don't forget to upgrade your graphic cards...today's cards can't keep up...they are power hungry POS...AMD and eNvidia really need to work on power usage....i love my HD 7970 CF set up....man it rus hot...my room is wayyyy to hot when i start gaming.
  • Tanquen 14 May 2014 21:51
    16:9 :(

    I got my 30" 16:10 2560x1600 LCDs like three years ago for $980-ish.
  • somebodyspecial 14 May 2014 23:06
    1440p is not the standard nor is it fast becoming one. 1080p is the standard. 1440p is less than 1% of the user base and has been for 2yrs+. I remember Anandtech claiming this crap in the 660ti review which I bashed ~2yrs ago :) It was a dumb comment then (stupid way for Ryan to claim AMD the victor when most games were under 30fps AVG at that res...ROFL, most under 20fps min!...LOL) , and still is one now. That is about when AMD's portal showed up on anandtech (no bias there...LOL). Not only are these expensive as 1080p 24in can be had for far less, but you require tons of gpu power to run them without turning all kinds of stuff off for a LOT of games. Heck a 780ti can be brought to it's knees by 1080p maxed in some games. This will only get worse as engines up the gpu requirements. I'm not even sure 1440p will be doable (maxed in EVERYTHING) with maxwell 20nm.

    Let me know when 1440p hits 25% share of the market. At that point MAYBE you can claim it's the standard. I expect an email in 3-4yrs...ROFL.
    http://store.steampowered.com/hwsurvey/
    scroll down to primary monitor resolution. .93%...
    Note 1080p=32.91%
    Ideally for it to be standard it has to be the highest percent right? 1080p. GET IT?

    Yes I want us to get to higher res monitors being standard ASAP (with GPU's that can actually push this res without the need for 2+ cards), but reality is that day hasn't arrived so quit saying this BS.

    Also understand that .93% is the penetration of gamers. I'm guessing it is far less if you include the non-gamers who mostly have no need to splurge on an $400-800 monitor to view the web or email and anything under $490 or so I wouldn't touch at 27in/1440p, and not at all without Gsync. I wouldn't buy a monitor without that (put the purchase off) unless mine DIED today forcing me to upgrade. The cheapest NAME you'd recognize on newegg is asus at $490.
  • cangelini 15 May 2014 04:12
    As for this quote in the article: "There is still no factory support for refresh rates greater than 60 Hz. "

    Untrue Overlord warranties their OC model and is the only OEM making IPS panels specifically for gamers. Why Tom's doesn't have one of the Tempests to review I still don't understand. Oh wait - that's right - it's pay to review on this site! DOH!

    This is absolutely not true. Our editorial and advertising departments are purposely kept very separate. In fact, I couldn't even tell you if there are display vendors advertising on the site. We review monitors because they're an important part of the computing experience.

    If you or another representative of Tempest would like to submit a display for review, please contact us! Alternatively, we can reach out to you, also :)
