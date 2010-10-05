Tom's Definitive 10.1" Netbook Buyer's Guide: Fall 2010

Benchmark Results: Performance
Acer leads the pack in the performance department, thanks to AMD’s Athlon II Neo K125 (1.7 GHz). Clock for clock, it is a better performer here. Keep in mind that a minor factor at play is dual-channel memory support. At the low-end of the mobile segment, AMD still provides it, while Intel limits mainstream Atom processors to a single channel, maintaining low power and cost.
I want to also point out that the 7200 RPM hard drive in the HP Mini 210 HD has a marginal effect on the HDD Suite, but this performance will not necessarily show up readily in everyday use.
The peculiar one here is MSI’s U160, which seems to exhibit the same poor WiFi signal reception as the earlier U135. The problem isn’t really an issue so long as you stay within 20 feet of an access point. It seems there is a huge drop off beyond 20 feet.
I recently tested the HP Pavilion dm1z with the dual-core K625. Only slightly heavier/bigger than the 10" HP 210 Mini, but far superior when it comes to performance:
My concern is that drivers for ION2 are a bit -fast- slow and loose now, the stock asus drivers were crap, the Nvidia update at launch was crap, but about two weeks ago there was a major update that requires manual installation. It gets roughly double, yes double, the fps of the old pos. Now I didn't write the thing, but it felt like it addressed the PCI-Ex1 link narrowness. (After all, what else could it be? It's just a 210m at it's core, but whatever's drawn on the Nvidia gpu also has to go back down the PCI-E link to be written to the Intel gpu vram (Optimus))
Anyhow, forget the broadcom thing, my friend (a different one, I promise they're real and actually have these things!) has the dell and it's pretty bad. Even I couldn't get that stupid thing to work reliably except for WMP. At least he got his with his new xps 16.
TL;DR I've actually used the gateway and dell netbooks reviewed here and they're both crappy. The gateway gets good battery life though and feels nicer. I love the asus 1215n with it's ION2 gpu and Optimus, and you should too.