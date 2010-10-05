Tom's Definitive 10.1" Netbook Buyer's Guide: Fall 2010

Benchmark Results: Performance

Acer leads the pack in the performance department, thanks to AMD’s Athlon II Neo K125 (1.7 GHz). Clock for clock, it is a better performer here. Keep in mind that a minor factor at play is dual-channel memory support. At the low-end of the mobile segment, AMD still provides it, while Intel limits mainstream Atom processors to a single channel, maintaining low power and cost.

I want to also point out that the 7200 RPM hard drive in the HP Mini 210 HD has a marginal effect on the HDD Suite, but this performance will not necessarily show up readily in everyday use.

The peculiar one here is MSI’s U160, which seems to exhibit the same poor WiFi signal reception as the earlier U135. The problem isn’t really an issue so long as you stay within 20 feet of an access point. It seems there is a huge drop off beyond 20 feet.