Tom's Definitive 10.1" Netbook Buyer's Guide: Fall 2010

Fall 2010 Lineup: Seven Netbooks, Strutting Their Stuff
The current generation of most, if not all, 10.1" netbooks is based on the Pinetrail platform, utilizing a processor from Intel's Pineview series (Atom N4XX, D4XX, and D5XX). Start flipping through the selection at Best Buy and Newegg, and it becomes easy to see that Intel has all but cornered the market on netbooks. Because these subnotebooks are often price-focused, the single core 45 nm Atom N450 (1.6 GHz) remains the most popular choice for system builders.
Announced in late Q4'09, the major improvements over Atom N2XX are the added on-chip GPU, on-chip memory controller, 64-bit capabilities, and a lower platform TDP. In the end, this means a more capable CPU, more capable graphics, and better battery life.
It is important to note that there are two versions of the Pinetrail platform. When system builders switched from Diamondville to the Pineview processor, all new netbooks were granted new model names. However, a few months back, Intel quietly rolled out a minor upgrade to its Pineview processors by including DDR3 support, and several netbooks retained their model names, while including these new processors. In what we are referring to version one, the N4X0/D4X0/D5X0 are from the first iteration of Intel's Pineview series and feature DDR2 support. And in what we are calling version two, denoted by a "5" at the end of their model name, the new N4X5/D4X5/D5X5 have moved to DDR3.
Remember, it doesn't matter that the newest Atom processors still employ single-channel memory. Even with dual-channel configurations, it is hard to see any performance difference between DDR2 and DDR3. In fact, as far as buying goes, it really doesn't matter if it is a version one or two platform. At the end of the day, it doesn't change battery life, performance, thermal characteristics, or anything else important about these netbooks, except one field in the spec list. So strike that off your shopping criteria.
|Market Price
|$339.99
|$299.99
|$349.99
|$299.99
|Brand
|Acer
|Asus
|Dell
|Gateway
|Model
|AO521
|Eee PC 1001P
|Inspiron Mini 10 (1012)
|LT21 (LT2120u)
|CPU
|Athlon II Neo K125 (1.7GHz)
|Atom N450 (1.66GHz)
|Atom N450 (1.66GHz)
|Atom N450 (1.66GHz)
|Display Type
|Glossy
|Matte
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Display
|10.1" WSVGA LED
|10.1" WSVGA LED
|10.1" WXGA LED
|10.1" WSVGA LED
|Native Resolution
|1024 x 600
|1024 x 600
|1366 x 768
|1024 x 600
|Graphics
|Mobility Radeon HD 4225
|GMA 3150
|GMA 3150Crystal HD (BCM970015)
|GMA 3150
|Memory
|1GB DDR3
|1GB DDR2
|1GB DDR2
|1GB DDR2
|HDD
|250GB 5400RPM
|160GB 5400RPM
|250GB5400RPM
|160GB 5400RPM
|Wireless
|802.11b/g/n
|802.11b/g
|802.11b/g/n
|802.11b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Card Reader
|SD/MS/Pro/MMC/XD
|SD/MMC
|SD/MS/MMC
|SD/MS/Pro/MMC/XD
|Webcam
|1.3 MP
|0.3 MP
|1.3 MP
|0.3 MP
|Battery
|6 cell (48WHr)
|6 cell (48WHr)
|6 cell (56WH)
|6 cell (63WHr)
|Length (in)*
|10.2
|10.31
|10.52
|10.17
|Width (in)*
|7.4
|6.95
|7.88
|7.28
|Height (in)*
|1.1
|1.51
|1.38
|1.45
|Market Price
|$329.99
|$299
|$374.99
|Brand
|HP
|Lenovo
|MSI
|Model
|Mini 210 HD
|Ideapad S10-3
|Wind 160
|CPU
|Atom N475 (1.83GHz)
|Atom N450 (1.66GHz)
|Atom N450 (1.66GHz)
|Display Type
|Glossy Glass Panel
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Display
|10.1" WXGA LED
|10.1" WSVGA LED
|10.1" WSVGA LED
|Native Resolution
|1366 x 768
|1024 x 600
|1024 x 600
|Graphics
|GMA 3150 Crystal HD (BCM970012)
|GMA 3150
|GMA 3150
|Memory
|1GB DDR3
|1GB DDR2
|1GB DDR2
|HDD
|250GB 7200RPM
|160GB 5400RPM
|250GB 5400RPM
|Wireless
|802.11b/g/n
|802.11b/g/n
|802.11b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|No
|No
|Yes
|Card Reader
|SD/MS/Pro/MMC/XD
|SD/MS/Pro/MMC/XD
|SD/MS/Pro/MMC/XD
|Webcam
|0.3 MP
|1.3 MP
|1.3 MP
|Battery
|3 cell (28WHr)
|6 cell (58WHr)
|6 cell (64WHr)
|Length (in)*
|10.55
|10.55
|10.24
|Width (in)*
|6.9
|6.6
|7.94
|Height (in)*
|1.11
|1.45
|1.45
*Measured for largest value.
Very handy little things - easy to become addicted to. Theres some new models coming out this month that can handle HD but still have great batt life, will be tempted to pick one up.
Great job TH ily ;)
I recently tested the HP Pavilion dm1z with the dual-core K625. Only slightly heavier/bigger than the 10" HP 210 Mini, but far superior when it comes to performance:
http://lgponthemove.blogspot.com/2010/09/first-impressions-hp-dm1z-notebook.html
*Ninja edit*
Super good roundup/review. I'm in the market for a netbook this season and this review helped a lot.
Good....no, Excellent job Andrew Ku. Amazing stuff. Really learned something new.
I look forward to reading more reviews from you. :bounce:
P.S. Editors, give this man a raise ;)
My concern is that drivers for ION2 are a bit -fast- slow and loose now, the stock asus drivers were crap, the Nvidia update at launch was crap, but about two weeks ago there was a major update that requires manual installation. It gets roughly double, yes double, the fps of the old pos. Now I didn't write the thing, but it felt like it addressed the PCI-Ex1 link narrowness. (After all, what else could it be? It's just a 210m at it's core, but whatever's drawn on the Nvidia gpu also has to go back down the PCI-E link to be written to the Intel gpu vram (Optimus))
Anyhow, forget the broadcom thing, my friend (a different one, I promise they're real and actually have these things!) has the dell and it's pretty bad. Even I couldn't get that stupid thing to work reliably except for WMP. At least he got his with his new xps 16.
TL;DR I've actually used the gateway and dell netbooks reviewed here and they're both crappy. The gateway gets good battery life though and feels nicer. I love the asus 1215n with it's ION2 gpu and Optimus, and you should too.