A Free-To-Play MMO? Neverwinter Performance, Benchmarked

Results: Low Quality, 1280x800
Our low-detail tests are performed with the render scale set to 100%, and the graphics slider set to the bottom-rung details.
While we're using a Core i5-3550 for our medium- and high-detail benchmarks, we're using a Core i3-3220 for the low-end benchmarks to better reflect the platform-oriented bottlenecks you might see from an entry-level gaming machine. Of course, the mobile Core i5-3210M has an integrated Intel HD Graphics 4000 engine and the A10-4600M APU features Radeon HD 7660G graphics.
Only two hardware combinations fall below the minimum 30 FPS threshold: the Core i3-3220/GeForce 210 and A10-4600M with Radeon HD 7660G graphics are unable to serve up playable performance at the settings we're using. Sure, you could slide back the render scale to garner some higher frame rates, but save yourself the effort and find some better hardware for this game.
The rest of the graphics cards are clearly bottlenecked by the platform.
Charting frame rate over time shows how far back the two outliers fall compared to the rest of the pack, even at the meager settings we're using to test.
The only frame time variance we're concerned about comes from AMD's A10-4600M, though its average frame rates are too low to matter anyway.
It's running a 3317u w/HD4000 4GB RAM on Win8 @ 1600x900 & it runs w/o issues on minimum settings (100% scale, 50% hi-res character draw distance).
No exact numbers to report, but I can run around the main city (which with it being the central congregation point for everyone tends to be one of the laggier spots) without issues. Sure it doesn't look the best my any stretch, but it's workable without a doubt in a pinch.
i could believe fx8350 sinking itself to core i3 level performance (it's kinda fx8350's routine) but hd4000 significantly outperforming radeon 7660g in min., avg., and frame time variance? with dual core i5 vs quadcore a10 even...
how would an overclocked i5 3550 or 3570k or fx6300 would fare in this game?
A good measure of how badly the 4600M is limiting performance would be to give the 5800K a run with its integrated graphics - there's a significant clock speed difference.
You obviously missed where they said it is unrelated to Neverwinter Nights - different studio, totally different game. Neverwinter is merely a place in the Forgotten Realms. So bringing up 'waaaahhh, I want NWN3' is rather pointless here.
And I don't see how an MMO based on the Forgotten Realms ruins everything. Why can't you have both this AND NWN3? Just don't play this one, and play what you want... :)
I'm sorry, but this comparison is ABSOLUTELY WRONG. Yes, it's easier to trade for pay-to-play content in neverwinter, but you then say that this is far better to DDO, where you can't...
Except that you can. Playing even a little bit will give you favor with certain patrons. As you get more of this favor, you are AUTOMATICALLY given "turbine points" which is the currency you buy with money. You can earn everything in the game just by playing; sure, it'll take a little while, but I'm sure that neverwinters' solution will too.
So don't make a claim that's completely wrong, please. The "review" parts on the game felt so biased it's not even funny.